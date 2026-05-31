5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve In June 2026

Five zodiac signs see significant improvements to their relationships in June 2026. Don’t worry about going too far or saying too much this month. Instead, fear all that is left unsaid, or not acted upon.

You can never be too bold in romance when you want things to get better. It’s always best to say you tried than to live with the pain of a thousand regrets. A moment doesn’t always repeat itself, and sometimes fate does come down to your ability to put it all on the line and take a chance. Romance does truly favor the bold, and in June, that’s precisely what you will become: brave.

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There is an influx of Leo energy in the month ahead, beginning with Venus on June 13, and then followed by Jupiter on June 30. Leo is known for following its heart, no matter how foolish or risky the path may be. There is no denying your emotions under this energy, nor your deepest desires.

This energy infuses your life over the coming weeks, prompting you to embrace a new boldness in your relationships. Yet, with the balance of Mercury in Cancer on June 1, and Cancer Season on June 21, it won’t be for nothing. This energy is about boldness, and finally going after a love that you can build a life on.

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1. Capricorn

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Be open with your emotions, Capricorn. On June 1, Mercury shifts into Cancer, bringing about a chance to be honest and transparent with your partner. This energy is all about conversations about your feelings, your future desires, and how to come together. Once the Sun moves into Cancer on June 21, action follows whatever was discussed. However, with Mercury preparing to station retrograde from June 29 to July 23, it’s important to stay open. A relationship isn’t a contract. A relationship is an agreement you need to revise when the situation calls for it.

New romantic possibilities start flooding in once Mercury moves into Cancer on June 1. If you’ve been searching for the love of your life, Mercury in Cancer helps to amp up your dating life and fill your schedule with romantic evenings. With Mercury preparing to station retrograde at the end of the month, someone from your past is meant to return. Sometimes, two people really do need time apart to know that they are meant to be together. Stay open to what arises and be sure you’re being honest about your feelings.

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2. Leo

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You must grow together, Leo. You are entering a dynamic and exciting phase in your romantic life. With Venus and Jupiter both moving into Leo in June, you are feeling bold, but it may also come with a sense of urgency. This creates a strong desire for clarity in your current romantic relationship as Juno stations retrograde in Aquarius on June 5. '

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With Juno retrograde and your zodiac sign of Leo being activated, your relationship must change to survive. Talk about what it means to grow together and be open to new ways of connecting with your partner. Love isn’t about trying to get back to where you once were, but about being able to meet one another where you are now.

You will be surprised if you are still single in June. With Venus and Jupiter in Leo, you are feeling bold and courageous as you go after that special someone. Yet, Juno retrograde in Aquarius begins on June 5, bringing in a review and reflection of your past dating life. This energy is meant to help you use your boldness to honor the kind of relationship you truly desire as you date in a new way. Just remember, you can break the mold when it comes to love if you work at it.

3. Aquarius

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Love changes everything, Aquarius, and that is part of how your relationships improve this month. Venus moves into Leo on June 13, igniting a romantic and passionate phase in your current relationship. Leo energy governs your relationship, as well as the life that you choose to create together. With Venus here, it’s not just about improving your existing relationship, but everything around you.

Use this energy not only to create plenty of beautiful moments with the love of your life, but also to make the most of your days together. This is your season of not just loving that special someone, but your entire life.

As a hopeful single, you'll find that Venus moving into Leo on June 13 transforms your romantic life. Venus is the planet of love, and in Leo, it helps to open up your dating life and create new relationships. This is the perfect energy to start seeing someone new, or to make a plan for what you want to attract into your life.

Venus in Leo has you being noticed in all the right ways, but you can’t be afraid to make the first move. Don’t just wait for them to come to you; instead, be willing to go that extra mile for the person who feels worth it.

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4. Sagittarius

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Never stop choosing one another, Sagittarius. The New Moon on June 14 brings the reminder that you can never stop choosing your partner, no matter how long you’ve been together. The New Moon rises in Gemini in your house of relationships, bringing about a new beginning as well as the need to focus on what it means to choose your partner and the life that you are creating.

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Be sure that you are focusing on your long-term romantic goals and not letting yourself get distracted by anything or anyone. This is a chance to rededicate yourself to your relationship and do whatever it takes to reconnect, especially once Mars enters Gemini on June 28.

Choose yourself first, especially if you’re still single and looking for love. Choosing yourself first changes your energy surrounding relationships, and can help you enjoy the new beginning that the New Moon in Gemini will usher in on June 14. While this energy helps you to choose yourself, it’s more about enjoying this time in your romantic life rather than settling down.

This doesn’t mean that commitment isn’t in the stars, especially as multiple planets are still in Aries, your house of marriage. But that doesn’t mean it should be your full focus. Choose yourself, and enjoy dating during this time. Save any promises of commitment for when you’re truly ready.

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5. Aries

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This is your forever, Aries. It may have felt like a long road, but you’ve finally found the person that you want to commit to and build a life with. While there may be some personal healing and lessons you’ll continue to move through, that doesn’t mean you’re not ready to progress this relationship.

Beginning on June 30, Jupiter enters Leo, where it will remain through July 25, 2027. Jupiter is the planet of expansion and luck, and in Leo, it’s all about your romantic future. This is a time for you to say yes to forever, to embrace the journey together, and remember that you deserve a love that makes everything else better.

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Incredible new opportunities for love arrive with Jupiter in Leo on June 30. If you’re single, Jupiter in Leo helps you to meet someone that you can build a relationship with. This means that casual encounters or flings will no longer feel fulfilling as you will be dating with a purpose. Jupiter remains in Leo through July of 2027, so this is an incredible time not just for new love, but for you to finally find your person. Just remember to follow your heart and not be afraid to go too far in the name of love.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert, and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.