Hard Times Start Coming To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Monday, June 1

On June 1, 2026, hard times come to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs. Monday is a Fire Horse Remove Day during the month of the Water Snake and the Year of the Fire Horse.

All the excuses start to fall to the wayside as you take your dreams seriously. Holding yourself back made life hard. When you're not living authentically, you can feel it in your soul. The first thing to go when it comes to besting tough times is the mindset that things will never change. They do, and that's because these animal signs make a conscious decision to do what needs to be done, no matter what.

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1. Ox

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You are so prepared to take this month by storm, and part of that comes with a hefty dose of messiness. You don't always have time to stop and put things away or to get organized. Hardships end for you because you have finally removed a bunch of clutter from your mind, home and emotional environment. Today, you start fine-tuning and perfecting your space.

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When it comes to relationships, Ox, you know when something has run its course. You respectfully decline invitations to go out on June 1. When you get a text, you don't answer as quickly, and if there's no need to respond, you don't. Today is about cleaning your world of everything that blocks your greatness. It works out so well for you that you can truly feel negativity leave your life.

2. Dog

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On June 1, you have been thinking about how to improve a particular space that makes you feel kind of unmotivated. It's outdated, and since you've been outgrowing so many other parts of your being, it only makes sense that your aesthetic is different, too. You start with a little demolition of a few items. Your habit and environment need to match, so of course, you want everything aligned.

Bookshelves, or filing systems, and things get messy, but then they clean up pretty fast. You can mentally sense the change, Dog, and you already like it. With your energy lifted, you feel like you can take on the world.

Due to the external changes you're making, you're inclined to make some physical ones too. Perhaps you want to remove an old tattoo that represents a time you no longer resonate with. Everything and anything that no longer belongs in your life, you are ready to say bye-bye to.

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3. Dragon

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As a Dragon animal sign, you've had so many lessons that have given you wisdom that money could never buy. You know that if you were just to implement even a little bit, your life tough times end in ways that you have always needed, but have not experienced. You're so thankful to the universe and your higher power for getting you through life's hardships.

On Monday, you see that every experience has provided you with insight you'll keep in your heart forever. You'll know when not to date someone, and if the topic of marriage comes up, you will decline until you're ready. Travel doesn't have to happen today; it can be put on hold until it fits your schedule.

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You know, moving and things like opening your life to new activities require a lot of thought. So rather than let other people push their agendas on you, you reclaim control of your life.

4. Rabbit

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Rabbit, you are done putting certain things on hold because you know that when you do that, the only person you hurt is you. You know that if you open your mind to one change, things would be different. You have been trying to avoid deep cleaning because it is time-consuming.

So rather than do it yourself, you ask for help on June 1. You see if you can afford to have someone do it for you instead of doing it yourself. The emotional attachment can inhibit your productivity. On June 1, you finally get out of your own way. Lo and behold, that's what works.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.