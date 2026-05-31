4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On June 1, 2026

On June 1, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving an important message from the universe. When Mercury enters Cancer, it arrives quickly and with a healing energy.

These astrological signs feel something within that is undeniable, and that is self-love. We may feel as if we've crawled to the surface to be here, and yet, this cosmic energy lets us know that it was all worth it. On Monday, we figure things out very quickly, and we don't look back.

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1. Cancer

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A memory resurfaces on Monday and shows you exactly what you need to get away from it. You've been spending way too much time in the past, Cancer, and you know it's time to leave. There's nothing for you there.

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You don't owe this nostalgia anything. It's time to live in the present moment. The universe is letting you know that moving on is the best thing you can do. There's truly no reason to keep looking back.

Mercury in Cancer works to make your healing speedy and effective. You've had your struggles, but they are in the rear-view mirror now.

2. Pisces

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You have a sudden realization on Monday, and it may come from a message that feels important or a dream you can't stop thinking about. Either way, it lets you know that you can free yourself.

Free yourself from what, exactly? From being trapped in a bad memory, or stuck in the past where things are stagnant, and nothing happens. Mercury in Cancer helps you to extricate yourself and move forward.

On this day, Pisces, you are finally very honest with yourself. That isn't always easy, but it is necessary. You discover a very sincere need to move on, and you intend to do just that.

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3. Scorpio

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You're doing some deep diving at this time, searching your soul for the answers to questions you've had for far too long. With Mercury in Cancer doing the heavy lifting, Scorpio, you're bound to find help.

During this time, you come face-to-face with an old emotion that you've started to view as useless. That's not to degrade what you're feeling. It's merely to weigh it for value.

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The reality is that its value has deteriorated. This may be you dealing with the aftereffects of an old relationship. Regardless, it's definitely time to leave it behind and look toward the future.

4. Virgo

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Life has only recently started to feel a little lighter for you, Virgo. This Mercury transit may be just the thing to get you out of the dark state of mind you've been trapped in for too long.

You tend to hold a grudge, but after a while, it seems more like the grudge holds you. You've come to realize this, and it inspires you to rid yourself of it once and for all.

This is now possible, and Mercury in Cancer ensures that once you take that forward step, the past dissolves into nothingness. Bye-bye, grudge! We have no use for you.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.