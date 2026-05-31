3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting On June 1, 2026

Starting on June 1, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a more fortunate era. Mercury direct is a great transit to start the month off with, as it clears our minds and prepares us for what's to come.

On Monday, we are paying attention to what's happening around us, and this serves us well. Everything seems to be perfectly timed. Shout out to these astrological signs for being able to pick up on this kind of cosmic magic. This is the day our fortune takes a turn for the better. Nobody is complaining now!

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1. Taurus

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You used to worry a lot, Taurus. In fact, you worried much more than you knew was necessary, and yet, you just couldn't stop yourself. That is, until one day, you suddenly do. You realize now that no matter what, you will get by. There is truly no reason to stress yourself out.

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On this first day of the month, with Mercury direct and now in Cancer, you see what you truly are capable of, and that is a whole lot. When you need money, it shows up. That is a truth you can count on.

On Monday, during this powerful transit, you find that nothing stands in the way of this brilliant and positive intention of yours. You ask, and you receive. It's that simple. The universe has your back as you enter a fortunate new era.

2. Leo

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Your turn of fortune looks like creative inspiration, Leo, and you're all too happy to act on it. The timing of things during this day is pure perfection. You feel good, and the opportunity is right.

During Mercury direct, messages are coming through on both cosmic and human levels. Communications are clear-cut and understandable. Your inspiration and creativity are at an all-time high.

You and your friends are able to accomplish a lot during this day, as togetherness is part of the plan, as well. Group meetings and collaborations further increase your chances of good fortune. There's no need to do everything on your own.

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3. Aquarius

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Big ideas float through that mind of yours all the time, Aquarius. Yet, on Monday, for the first time in a long while, you absolutely know that they're not just going to remain in your head. You're about to manifest some dreams as realities.

The timing is right, and you're not going to sit this one out. You see an opportunity, and you grab it, and this is definitely the right move. You've always been good with timing, but on this day, you're spectacular.

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Mercury direct helps you make sense of everything that's coming at you, and all of it is positive and inspiring. You know where this is going, and you are out the door. With your surplus of great ideas, you're making something truly special, and this ushers you right into a fortunate new chapter. It's all good!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.