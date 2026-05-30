Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, May 31: Anything Is Possible Under The Sagittarius Blue Moon

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 31, 2026. The Full Moon in Sagittarius on Sunday is the second full moon of the month, making it a Blue Moon.

This rare astrological event brings a feeling of destiny. The last time that you experienced a Blue Moon was in 2023, but the last time a Blue Moon rose in Sagittarius was in 2016. Reflect on what has changed in your life since that time. Honor your deepest desires and don’t hold back from going after what you want most. Anything is possible in your romantic life, but you can't predict what will occur.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 31, 2026:

Aries

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Embrace the magic of love, Aries. On May 31, you have a chance to take a new path in your life. Whether this seems romantic or not at first glance, it's leading to love.

You’re going to have to trust where you are guided and be willing to take a chance. This may test your ability to receive what you’ve said you’ve always wanted, so be sure you’re not afraid of a little growth.

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Taurus

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Everything is becoming clear, Taurus. You can’t rush clarity, but when it arrives, you must be ready to take action.

There is a relationship in your life that you’ve been trying to figure out. You may be considering whether to stay or leave, or trying to determine the truth of your own feelings. The answers finally arrive on Sunday, but they may surprise you. Yet, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t let yourself take action.

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Gemini

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This is the love that is meant for you, Gemini. You have been through so much in your romantic life, but through it all, you never lost hope. Now is the time for you to embrace what you have in your life and truly let yourself receive the magic of it all.

Don’t worry about what comes next. On May 31, let yourself see that, right now, you actually have the love you’ve always hoped for. It's time to fully enjoy it.

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Cancer

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Don’t be surprised if everything changes, Cancer. The best kind of changes aren’t forced. They happen unexpectedly on their own.

A new path is unfolding in your life on Sunday. It will take you on an adventure and may even involve travel. But at the end of this journey is both the life you dreamed of and true love. Let yourself move through the changes that arise and trust that everything is happening for your highest good

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Leo

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The truth always comes out, dear Leo, but it isn’t something that can be forced. Rather, it only reveals itself once you’re ready for it.

The energy of the Full Moon on Sunday is bringing a romantic truth to light, either about yourself or your relationship. Be careful with this energy, especially if you still have any secrets tucked away. Nothing stays hidden for long.

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Virgo

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Make your life what you want, Virgo. You have to broaden your perspective of what is possible, which may include throwing out the rule book for life. You excel at being down to earth and pragmatic, yet that isn’t where the magic of love is found.

Try to let go of the reins on Sunday. Let yourself focus on what feels right. Plan an adventure and shake things up at home. Don't box yourself into a life that doesn’t ignite your deepest desires.

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Libra

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You can’t resist this, sweet Libra. Something is being revealed with the powerful Blue Moon energy on Sunday. This revelation invites you into a new life, but you must accept the invitation.

This begins with an offer or a new awareness that suddenly seems too obvious to ignore. You are encouraged to make a life change right now. Let yourself grow beyond what you once thought was your best.

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Scorpio

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You don’t need any more lessons, Scorpio. You have been through a lot, but you don’t always give yourself credit for how far you've come. Only you can decide that you've learned enough and that you’re ready for what comes next.

On May 31, refuse to accept less than what you're worth. Make sure you are treated in the ways you deserve. Let yourself take a chance on a love that feels too good to be real.

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Sagittarius

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This is your divine moment, Sagittarius. Reflect on 2016 when the last Blue Moon occurred in your sign. What has changed in your life since that time?

It may seem like a lot has been lost, but don’t forget that nothing that is meant for you is ever truly gone. On Sunday, you are entering a divine time in your life when you can redirect your path and choose your fate. Of course, this may also involve a special person and a love you can’t stop thinking about. Yet it is up to you to choose it.

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Capricorn

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Your gut feelings don't need to make sense to be right, Capricorn. This rare Blue Moon activates your intuition on Sunday. Be sure that you’re creating time for meditation or journaling, as new insight and ideas arise.

The hand of destiny is also at work in your romantic life. Allow yourself to follow your intuition no matter where it leads. Take a chance on romance and know that this is the time to reveal the depth of your feelings.

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Aquarius

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Your wish is about to be granted, Aquarius. You are one of the most free-spirited and spiritual zodiac signs. Yet, you’ve lost a part of that recently, as life has seemed mundane and filled with obligations.

May 31 brings you a chance to reclaim this inner wisdom and notice where it’s directing you. Listen to your heart and wish for what you really want. Pay attention to everything on Sunday, as miracles are possible.

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Pisces

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Step into the life you’ve always deserved, Pisces. While the energy on Sunday brings magic and success to your career, it also helps you get noticed.

The Blue Moon brings a message from someone who has had their eye on you recently. While it may arrive through work channels, it could also bring recognition for who you authentically are. Aspects of your life will begin to change rapidly with this energy, so you must remember you deserve only the best of everything.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.