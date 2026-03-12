4 Zodiac Signs Are Attracting Fated Abundance For The Rest Of 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting fated abundance for the rest of 2026 as a reward from the universe "for everything they struggled through over the past two years," astrologer Amy Demure said.

In a video, Demure explained that the astrological signs have each experienced significant setbacks over the last couple of years. But after facing harsh realities and navigating karmic relationships, life is finally about to get so much better. The most challenging energy is behind us, and now, there is space for fated abundance to arrive.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, with Jupiter, the planet of abundance itself, entering your sign at the end of June 2026, you're attracting fated abundance for the rest of the year. In fact, “You are one of the most blessed signs of the year," Demure said, and better yet, you're experiencing "blessings in every area of your life.”

From your love life to your career, expect to go through a major upgrade before the end of 2026. This is great news for you, as the last two years haven’t been the most pleasant. Whether it’s heartbreak or disappointment, you probably felt like your entire life had been put on pause. Luckily, 2026 is the year when you finally get everything you’ve been working towards.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you're attracting fated abundance in your love life for the rest of 2026. According to Demure, a long-lasting "cycle of heartbreak, betrayal, and disappointment in your love life over the past two years is finally coming to an end in 2026.”

The astrologer explained that "relationships have been one of the biggest karmic tests for you mentally and emotionally” for the past couple of years, but that's finally all coming to an end. As Demure said, 2026 is your year as you’ve officially learned your karmic lessons. Attracting only the best for the rest of the year, expect to network and deepen the relationships that align with your needs.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, the last couple of years have been pretty brutal for you as you've felt "stagnant and unfulfilled" at work, Demure explained. Luckily, the worst is over, and now you're attracting fated abundance in your career. For the rest of 2026, “you are going to receive massive blessings in your career and your finances," Demure said.

According to the astrologer, 2026 is the year when promotions and career opportunities become more prevalent for you. Any effort you’ve been putting in finally pays off as you start to produce real results. So, keep on working hard, Scorpio. Even if it feels hopeless now, success is right around the corner.

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, life hasn't exactly been easy for you for the last few years. You've been dealing with Uranus, the planet of upheaval, in your sign since 2018, which has led to "disappointment, emotional exhaustion, or loss in multiple areas of your life,” Demure explained.

As challenging as it's been, you've never been one to back down from a challenge. And now that you've gone through this period of deep healing, you're attracting fated abundance for the rest of 2026. Uranus leaves your sign on April 25, 2026, when life suddenly becomes a lot lighter and far more rewarding.

