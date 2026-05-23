Your Love Horoscope For Sunday, May 24: Every Zodiac Signs Feels So Loved Today

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 24, 2026. On Sunday, the two planets that represent love, Venus and Mars, align, creating the perfect atmosphere for true love. Venus in Cancer is envisioning the kind of love you can build a life with, while Mars in Taurus is practical and down to earth. Both planets are focusing on commitment, but are also enjoying the process of falling in love. The dance of the celestial lovers creates a powerful and nurturing energy. There's an ease in your relationships on Sunday as you're reminded what love is truly made of.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 24, 2026:

Aries

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Let yourself be cared for, Aries. You are often so independent that it can be scary to let another truly step in and care for you. But whether this independence was hard-earned or part of a trauma response, it’s important to create space for partnership in your life.

Let someone in on Sunday. Let them care for you and recognize that just because you can do it all on your own, it doesn’t mean you actually have to.

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Taurus

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You are allowed to get carried away, Taurus. Even though you are known for being practical and down to earth, that doesn’t mean that you don’t get swayed by the intensity of your emotions.

Instead of trying to talk yourself out of what you feel or taking action, let yourself go on Sunday. Feel everything and honor what direction you’re pulled in, as it is leading you toward love.

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Gemini

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Honor what is most important, Gemini. It can be scary to crave the kind of soul connection that can change your life, yet that is exactly what you want. A practical and steady love is wonderful, but you need someone to be able to touch your soul.

Don’t think that you can’t have both. Listen to your intuition on Sunday and honor what you truly need from a relationship. That is the only way you’ll achieve it.

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Cancer

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Soften yourself, Cancer. You’ve had to carry so much, truthfully, more than you deserved. Yet you’ve done so with a smile and continued to care for others around you.

Now you’re asked to disarm. May 24 brings an opportunity to soften. This isn't just for a relationship, but for yourself. Let go of the worry of what would happen if you didn’t do everything, and try to trust what is beginning in your life around this time.

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Leo

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Nothing can take the place of love, Leo. You may not be feeling overly optimistic about romantic matters right now. This is a normal cycle that everyone goes through, but you can’t try to fill it by focusing solely on your career.

On Sunday, reflect on what you want in your life. You can still make your own dreams come true while also honoring the kind of relationship you desire.

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Virgo

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The people who surround you serve a divine purpose in your life, Virgo. Whether your great love starts as a friend or a stranger you happen to encounter, May 24 brings an opportunity for you to find true love.

Believe in the best possible outcome and embrace this new beginning in your life. It is going to help bring you everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

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Libra

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Try to find some quiet, Libra. You are in love with the idea of love. But you also must make sure that you’re not sacrificing yourself in order to keep it in your life.

There is a dance happening between where you’re being called and what you’re currently trying to control. On Sunday, take some quiet time alone, as that is where the answers rise up to meet you.

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Scorpio

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You deserve a healthy love, Scorpio. It may be hard to believe that this time can be different, but that is precisely what you are being guided to do.

On May 24, something new and incredible is starting in your romantic life, be it a reunion with a past love or someone you never saw coming. Don’t think about why it won’t work, but only that you want it to. Let yourself believe in love again and know that everything you’ve been through has led you here.

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Sagittarius

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Your emotions are your compass for life, Sagittarius. It’s been a long journey of broken hearts and regrets, but on Sunday, you’re finally understanding the purpose of it all.

You need to honor your emotions as truth, instead of seeing them as something you can control. When you honor your feelings, many of the challenges you experienced in the past disappear. What you feel is directing you toward what you must do.

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Capricorn

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This is your forever, Capricorn. Whether you have been married for years or are tentatively believing that you’ve met your forever love, know that you are being guided by the universe.

You are in a phase of romance and joy. On Sunday, committing to the person you love feels like an honor. This requires your undivided attention, so be sure that you're prioritizing the desires of your heart.

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Aquarius

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You deserve a home that you want to return to, Aquarius. Something is shifting within your home and close relationships on May 24. This energy is about incoming changes, as well as a powerful phase of growth.

You need to make sure that you’re finding the balance between receiving and doing. Some of this requires you to take action, but don’t forget that it’s not all on you. Be open to help and having someone step in all the ways you’ve craved.

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Pisces

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Your inner muse is awakening, Pisces. On Sunday, it feels like your heart is beginning to blossom again after an extended period of healing. No matter how long it's taken, you are finally coming alive and are finding yourself open to love again.

This change attracts someone new into your life who makes their feelings known through writing to you. Whether this is a love letter or a poem, it awakens your inner muse and helps bring you back to life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.