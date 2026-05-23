Life Finally Gets Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 24, 2026

After May 24, 2026, life is finally getting better for three zodiac signs. There's no room for dawdling on Sunday, as everything inside us wants momentum and positive progress.

There's a bit of tension in the air on Sunday, and it may feel more difficult than usual to focus. Not only are the Moon and Mercury, the planet of communication, squaring off in the two Mercury-ruled signs, but it's a holiday weekend. But we're tired of the stress. At this point, these astrological signs below know that there's only one way to go, and that is up.

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We are in the right mindset for positive movement, and the progress we make on Sunday opens doors for many opportunities to come.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Due to some super sharp thinking on your part, Gemini, you're going to realize something that gets you out of that tight spot you're in. You figured something out, and this new insight makes your life a whole lot better.

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You feel almost divinely guided on Sunday. It's as if the entire universe and all the stars and planets are in support of you progressing at light speed. Who are you to disagree?

When you get a move on, it's fast, almost faster than you thought possible. But then again, why wait? Why bother waiting around for a major change to happen when you can make it happen yourself? After all, you have the key to that change inside you right now. So, get to it!

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

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All you needed to get yourself back on the winning track was a moment of raw clarity, Sagittarius. You needed to know that you can achieve whatever it is you want. On Sunday, the universe assures you that you can.

Not only do you feel strong and healthy during this Mercury energy, but you also feel ready to take on new ideas and possibly even new lifestyle changes. You're open-minded now and ready to improve your life.

So much of this relates to health and how enthusiastic you feel about self-improvement. That's all it takes, really. A change of heart does the trick. You're on top of it now, and things are looking up.

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3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You're not the sort of person who gets stuck in a rut and then just bemoans their fate. Absolutely not. You get yourself unstuck and ready to accomplish whatever you desire. You are deeply committed to your goals and notoriously headstrong. Nothing will stop you from achieving what you want.

You've learned how to heal when healing is needed, and during Mercury direct, you don't see any obstacles in your way. Now it's up to you, Taurus, and that's when it all becomes fabulous.

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Self-improvement is such a positive interest for you. So, when you pour yourself into a new thing or a new way of seeing things, it's all success, all the time. This is a beautiful day for you, as everything in your life seems to be getting better.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.