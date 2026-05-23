4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Sunday, May 24

On May 24, 2026, four zodiac signs are attracting luck and abundance when the Moon leaves Virgo to enter Libra. Libra brings effortless energy into your life in so many ways.

You're ready to find harmony wherever you can. The Moon in Virgo can be ultra-productive, but there comes a time when you just want to relax and let other people do the work. That's the switch in the day's horoscope after the Moon enters Libra and abundance comes to these astrological signs in the form of close and personal relationships.

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1. Virgo

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Virgo, you had your few days of getting things squared away, nice and tidy, just the way you like it. Every month, you get two days with the light of the moon in your sign, but once things shift into Libra, you have to turn your attention toward the end result: money. This is the moment of truth where you get to see how well your systems actually function.

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On May 24, you see whether you attract more luck because of their smooth flow, or find abundance because they save you time and energy. The good news is that when you detach and observe, you find precisely what you are looking for. The benefits are all yours to have and to hold, until the organizational bug comes to bite you when the Moon enters your sign again in June.

2. Libra

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When the Moon enters your zodiac sign on Sunday, it's your chance to attract into your life the thing you want more than anything else. Luck starts when you focus on yourself first, Libra.

Rather than focusing on the negative around you, turn your time and attention toward what's good. You'll meet more people you enjoy being around. In that process, you'll get an abundance of positive experiences.

3. Pisces

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You get to share an amazing experience with someone in your life on Sunday, Pisces, and the result is this overwhelming sense of fortune that you can't really describe. When the Moon is in Libra on May 24, it activates your sector of secrets and intimacy.

The nice thing is that you get to enjoy all the benefits of closeness with someone you love without expectations or flashiness. What is yours is yours alone, and knowing how exclusive your relationship is makes it feel super rare and rich. This is a day when love takes on a whole new level of meaning, and you feel safe and secure.

4. Aries

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When the Moon enters Libra on Sunday, you want to invest in relationships that have a lot of meaning to you. You like the idea of working with a person a little more closely right now. There's a sense of companionship with purpose. Libra's energy gives your assertive nature some balance.

At first, you feel a little crazy about what you have to hold back emotionally. Yet, it proves to be a good lesson in self-control and endurance. By not doing too much or more than others, balance shows you how luck in relationships is found in the gray areas of partnership. You leave the day feeling like abundance gave you what you needed.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.