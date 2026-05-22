3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck The Week Of May 25 - 31

Three zodiac signs are experiencing really good luck during the week of May 25 to 31, 2026. Change is in the air in the days ahead, and it may just bring you the surprise of a lifetime.

On Monday, May 25, the Gemini Sun aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, helping you see the possibilities that surround you. This is a time to honor your inner truth and follow what feels authentic. Lean into your heart as asteroid Ceres moves into Gemini on Thursday, May 28. Focus on what feels good to your soul and don't be afraid to believe in miracles.

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As the Blue Moon in Sagittarius rises on Sunday, May 31, let yourself surrender to the universe. This is the second Full Moon in May, and its rarity helps bring the transformation you need to both attract great luck and find peace within your heart.

1. Gemini

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Honor your dreams, Gemini. On Monday, May 25, the Sun in your sign trines Pluto in Aquarius, inviting you to take action. You are being lit up with energy and motivation right now. Suddenly, all the reasons why you've held back no longer matter. What is meant for you is becoming harder to avoid. While any dream comes with a risk, remember that the universe is guiding you right now to take a chance and follow your dreams.

This week, everything you’re choosing for yourself and your life carries greater meaning. Yet, that also means you can no longer remain where you are. You don’t need to hold yourself back or talk yourself out of making a move. Instead, this is the time to see that your dreams are divinely given, and go after them with all you have. Change is guaranteed right now, and it’s bringing greater luck and abundance into your life.

2. Libra

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Nurture your deepest desires, Libra. You don’t need to adopt a calculated mindset when it comes to what you want to accomplish in your life. Instead, it’s about letting your caring and nurturing side lead you. Embrace the positive connections and accept support from others. Lean into what you can learn through relationships, romantic and otherwise. You are in a period of dramatic transformation, but you must start embracing the importance of the connections in your life.

Asteroid Ceres enters Gemini on Thursday, May 28, where it remains through August 12. In this air sign, Ceres brings luck and new opportunities, but it also carries a nurturing energy. You don’t need to exhaust yourself or sacrifice the kind of life you want to achieve great things. Focus on caring for yourself and those around you to expand your life in the ways you’re meant to.

3. Aries

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This is the moment you’ve been waiting for, Aries. The Blue Moon in Sagittarius rises on Sunday, May 31. This is the second Full Moon in the month of May, with the first being in Scorpio. You are in a phase of growth and new beginnings now. Don't be afraid to cultivate greater success and luck during this period. Whether you go on a trip or dive deeper into spirituality, this is the beginning of a rare window of opportunity.

The Blue Moon in Sagittarius brings back themes from the New Moon in the same sign on December 19, 2025. Reflect on what was going on within yourself and your life during that time, as a dream or goal may finally be ready to be actualized. Sagittarius urges you to leave your comfort zone, both for adventure and to understand your divine purpose in this lifetime. Of course, it requires change, some of which may be uncomfortable, but on the other side of that is the luck and fulfillment you’ve always desired.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.