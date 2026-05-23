Loneliness Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 24, 2026

After May 24, 2026, loneliness is coming to an end for three zodiac signs. During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Virgo, our relationships take center stage.

Whenever we have a Waxing Gibbous Moon, we know that we're literally building up to something. In this case, we're building towards connection. It may be slow, but it's sure, and for these astrological signs, the idea of reaching out and being responded to is everything. Now, we just have to get up the nerve to make the first move.

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Fortunately, during this Virgo lunation, connecting with others makes complete sense. If we are to shrug off this loneliness, then we need to make the effort. We are in good spirits, however, and we believe that connections are out there, waiting for us.

1. Cancer

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There comes a point when you just can't stand the fact that you spend so much time alone. While you like being alone, the truth is that, at times, it has you feeling a bit lonesome. Not always, but enough that you know you need a change.

The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Virgo helps you understand that you can either feel sorry for yourself or you can do something about it. You, Cancer, choose the latter. You're not one to sit around, feeling sad about something within your control.

As the Moon grows, so does your courage and self-belief. The reality is that you're not shut out of anything. You've kept yourself on the outskirts, but no more. On Sunday, you decide that it's time to break open that shell and leave your feelings of loneliness in the past.

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2. Libra

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Even in your loneliness, you are still surrounded by people, Libra. But you've started to notice that you keep them at an arm's distance. The loneliness you're feeling is self-imposed.

You're the one who keeps people away, but that all changes during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Virgo. On Sunday, you have a deep conversation with someone new, and suddenly, you're reminded of the value of connection.

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You have a ton of stuff in common with this very interesting person, and had you kept your distance, you never would have known. Now, you're feeling inspired and like you can get back into the swing of things.

3. Aquarius

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You don't like to admit to feeling lonely, to yourself or to anyone else. You feel like you have way too much in your life to be lonely, and yet, you feel that way at times.

You long for a meaningful connection with someone you know isn't going to hurt you. Most of your loneliness comes from the fact that you're afraid to be hurt as you have been in the past.

That fear has made you isolated, but you no longer want this to be your default setting. During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Virgo, you want connection. The minute that desire becomes real, your loneliness starts to diminish. Now, Aquarius, you are choosing love and friendship.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.