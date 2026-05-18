Gemini Season Is Here — How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Gemini season is here, and it affects each zodiac sign differently this week, from May 18 to 24, 2026. The Sun enters Gemini on Wednesday, marking the start of a more social and intellectual period.

Mercurial energy is abundant this week. The Gemini Moon encourages us to share our ideas with others, before the Cancer Moon on Tuesday teaches us the importance of honesty within our connections. The Leo lunation on Thursday gives us confidence and shows us how to love ourselves more. On Saturday, the Moon moves into Virgo, bringing the focus back to communication. With Mars in Taurus as of Monday, it's easier now to discover meaningful partnerships.

Advertisement

Aries

Design: YourTango

With there being two Mercury ruled Moon’s during this week, the focus is on communication and patience. When Mars was in your sign, it served as a harsh teacher, showing you why impatience was not the way. Now that Mars is in Taurus, the lessons you have learned begin to make sense.

Advertisement

Take your time to listen to others and be more patient with them, Aries. Your relationships begin to transform this week as the Venusian energy shows you how to take a break from being a soldier.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Now that Mars is in your sign, you're stepping into your power, Taurus. You're finally free from the stagnant energy from Mars in Aries. As you feel some of the lingering effects from last week's New Moon in your sign, things begin to work in your favor. This is your moment to establish a new plan and begin building your dreams.

The Cancer Moon shows you the people who love and care about you. Self-expression is also very important for you during this week, with the Virgo Moon bringing a flirtatious and pleasant energy.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Welcome to your season, Gemini! You feel victorious this week, with the Sun in your sign making you the center of attention. Saturn in Aries makes it easy for you to work towards your goals, and the Gemini Moon brings some much-needed guidance.

The Cancer lunation teaches you a lot about your value and self-worth. You're learning not to settle for less than you deserve. This is your moment to embark on a new adventure and journey to self-love. You're also beginning to view love and romance in a new light.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The start of the week feels fairly calm, Cancer, but things begin to pick up midweek. The Moon joins Jupiter in your sign, serving as a checkpoint as you continue to navigate the lessons and changes this transit has brought you.

The Mercury energy tempts you into analyzing your feelings. Yet, this is a week when going within and truly feeling your emotions is more important for you.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is a great week for connecting with friends and working well with others, Leo. You see how the collaborations you have bring new and thoughtful ideas.

If you've been stuck in a creative block, the Taurus energy snaps you right out of it. With Uranus and the Moon both in Gemini, you come up with some innovative ideas that can elevate a current project. Be patient and trust the process.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

During this week, your relationships flow much more easily as Gemini season boosts your social connections. This is a period for you to enjoy spending time with others as the Mercury energy starts and ends the week.

Following up with tasks and asking for support brings unexpected surprises. As an Earth sign, the energy now brings a lot of peace to your world.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You have faced plenty of trials over the last several months, but this week, things begin to make more sense. The Aries stellium is finally over, and this Mars in Taurus transit feels especially grounding.

The Gemini Moon adds a level of optimism you need, Libra. Be patient with yourself and do not let your inner critic take control. You’re ready to level up now.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Gemini energy this week has you digging through the past, so you can face your fears and start living in the present. Gemini season brings plenty of gifts that make you more of a warrior.

With the Cancer and Leo lunations, you are presented with new tasks that make you more comfortable assuming leadership roles. This is not a time for you to hide. It’s a moment for you to take pride in yourself and learn what you bring to the table.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The energy this week brings some transformations, Sagittarius. Uranus serves as a catalyst for you, bringing breakthroughs and insights that prove to be valuable for your relationships and future goals.

Don't be afraid to dream big as long as you have a practical plan. You now understand how to make alliances and see the value in preserving important relationships that transform and encourage you.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your work ethic is put to the test this week, with the Gemini Moon making you more cognizant of the changes needed to achieve success. Focus on what you’re passionate about and don’t become overly critical of yourself. Be willing to make changes with Uranus in Gemini.

The Virgo Moon gets more on the technical side, reminding you of the hard work you need to put in. This is a valuable learning experience, pushing you to discover something new that is useful for your professional or academic goals.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

The Gemini Moon at the start of the week makes you more optimistic, Aquarius. Changes are in effect after last week's Taurus New Moon, but it's all good. You are feeling very hopeful now.

Express yourself and make solid goals for the future. Current relationships receive a boost since you're more willing to be present and understanding. Single folks begin to understand the types of partners they want to be with moving forward.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Some hidden stories are coming to light after last week's New Moon in Taurus. This is a period when you are more willing to work things out with family. Spending time together, whether you're cooking a meal at home or heading out on the town, strengthens your connection with them.

Advertisement

How we use our words during this period is important. During this Gemini season, we're learning a lot about diplomacy.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.