The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, May 19 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope for Tuesday, May 19, 2026 is here with a message for your zodiac sign. The Sun is in Taurus, the Moon is in Cancer. Today's collective tarot card for everyone is Strength.

The Strength tarot card symbolizes endurance, and when the Moon is in Cancer, what makes you strongest is your empathy. Compassion for others is easier to practice on Tuesday. It's a good day to donate to charity or give to others in need.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, May 19, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: The Moon

Aries, today's tarot card is the Moon, which indicates a problem with lying on Tuesday.

Things like lying or even stretching the truth can be observed in others with sharp clarity. You may recognize a pattern that makes you feel uneasy and decide it's best to address the issue, rather than ignore it.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Hierophant

Taurus, the Hierophant tarot card is about staying true to your roots and keeping tradition. There are certain things that you like just the way they are and don't want to change them on Tuesday.

If your stubborn side is feeling a little extra powerfully stern right now, this is the perfect time to stand up for yourself and stand your ground.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Death

Your daily tarot card for May 19 is Death, which highlights endings that lead to promising changes. Something is finally coming to a close.

On Tuesday, you're able to finish a project or do a task you have put on hold for some time. If you're looking for an opportunity to move into a new chapter of life or long for change, today is the perfect day to pursue it.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Wands

On Tuesday, being a peacemaker is a little extra work. The Five of Wands tarot card is about arguments that often happen without any resolution.

You prefer to maintain peace and harmony with others, Cancer, and if you are aiming for a conflict-free day, you may need to be proactive to ensure that happens.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Swords

The Eight of Swords often arises when a person is feeling trapped and unable to see the way out. The nice thing about this tarot card is that it reveals how emotions can feel real, but are more illusion than reality.

On Tuesday, what you think is holding you back from experiencing true happiness may not be as powerful as you think. Today's ideal for testing out solutions to see which one gives you the freedom you need.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Pentacles

Virgo, your daily tarot card for Tuesday shines a light on your work ethic and how you approach life. The Knight of Pentacles symbolizes persistence and super dependability.

Today, you learn to be a person of your word at the highest level. It's the best day for making a promise you intend to keep to someone you want to impress.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Wands

Your dreams feel real to you, Libra, and you're so ready to explore them with passion. The Ace of Wands tarot card for Tuesday reveals a flash of insight that ignites your curiosity.

As a Libra, you love beauty, and May 19 allows you to explore this side of your personality further. Today brings you opportunities to explore your imaginative side and to enjoy a little creativity that expresses your unique style.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Cups

Scorpio, you can be super intense at times. Just because you have entered the world of adulthood, it doesn't mean you no longer feel passionate about the hobbies and interests you left behind.

The Six of Cups is associated with childhood memories. As you reflect on your best times as a kid, remember what you loved and how it made you feel. You can always find new ways to recreate the same energy as an adult.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Pentacles

The Ten of Pentacles tarot card highlights financial success. On Tuesday, a surge of positive economic energy encourages you to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

This is the perfect day for seeking a job or closing contracts and deals. If you have an important meeting at work, asking for what you need can be beneficial.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Cups

The Three of Cups is a tarot card that highlights the beauty of friendship and the energy that fuels how well you support each other when working as a team. This is like a dream come true on Tuesday.

You're learning to stop feeling like you have to do everything on your own. Instead, you allow people (particularly those you trust and already have a relationship with) to help. People are there for you, Capricorn, and showing you support.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Cups

Aquarius, even though you have a reputation for detachment, you do feel things deeply. The time to overcome grief and to process any loss you've had in your life is here for you on May 19.

The Five of Cups is a tarot card that signifies sorrows related to breakups or the prior death of loved ones. You now experience a deep time of healing and inner encouragement from the universe.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Swords

Pisces, your tarot card for Tuesday is the Two of Swords, which represents tough decisions and one you may have to make right now.

When you go through all your options, be patient with yourself. Important choices require time, and you don't have to rush until you're ready.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.