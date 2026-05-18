4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, May 19

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on May 19, 2026 when the planet Mercury squares the North Node in Pisces, which makes you want to do something big.

Even though there's a lot to do on Tuesday, the universe says not to get caught up in the details. The North Node in Pisces says it's time to be creative and Mercury in Gemini invites you to leave the past and enter a future that's still yet to be defined. Together, these two energies, when combined, make you feel like starting over.

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These astrological signs let themselves get a little lost in some fantasy thinking under this energy on Tuesday, and are rewarded in abundance.

1. Capricorn

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Capricorn, you have always thought of yourself as someone meant to be in the limelight. When the North Node speaks to Mercury on Tuesday, your desire for attention is hard to ignore. You figure if you can entertain your friends and family, that's enough for you right now. You wanted an abundance of admiration, and now you get it.

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You dress up and do your hair. It's exciting to take a fun, playful video of yourself singing or doing something silly and send it to a group text. You post an idea on social media to see who comments and get goosebumps thinking about what you'll hear. Today feels a little magical, and you love it!

2. Aries

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You want to hear the voice of the universe loud and clear, but it seems like lately there's just silence. On Tuesday, you decide to really try harder to connect with your higher power. You pay closer attention to numbers and to things that people say, hoping to tap into the energy around you.

The type of abundance you want isn't money-related. You want to be close to the universe to get advice. What's super interesting is when you slow down. You spend a little time by yourself, and you get this peace inside your heart that is hard to describe. You know that it's your inner calling, and even though you didn't hear anything yet, the time is coming soon.

3. Pisces

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You attract abundance and luck through your family and closest friendships. On May 19, you feel like your family and friends are really proud of you, and it makes you feel good to know that they care so much for your success. There's a sense of comfort in being in the presence of people who have been through all your journeys.

You are encouraged all along the way and so appreciate their love and support. They have seen you at your worst, and you often felt a little embarrassed about going through so much. It's a good day when you can have people you care about see you at your best.

4. Virgo

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Loyalty means a lot to you, Virgo. When you tell someone you're going to do something, you do it. You try so hard not to let someone down, and you want to be treated in the same way. On Tuesday, you feel like you've met someone who matches your energy, a soulmate who isn't trying to just take from you.

They also want to give, which is how you know you're on the right path. You have been wishing for this type of partnership, but it has been so hard to find. Now that you have it, you are so grateful, and you will never take it for granted.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.