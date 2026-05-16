Hard Times Start Coming To An End For 4 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of May 18 - 24

Hard times are finally starting to come to an end during the week of May 18 - 24, 2026, when every zodiac sign is still under the powerful energies of Saturday's Taurus New Moon.

Mars and Venus change signs on Monday. Mars in Taurus forms a beautiful aspect to Venus in Cancer, making the beginning of the week feel peaceful. The Sun enters Gemini on May 20, where it remains until July 22. Expect conversation and socializing to pick up, along with new ideas and even travel. Gemini season is usually a friendly time when we feel more inquisitive in many areas.

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Venus squares Neptune on May 21, which can be a confusing transit when it comes to love and money, so it is best not to make important decisions or jump to any conclusions on Thursday. On May 22, the Sun conjuncts Uranus in Gemini, the first time we have experienced this transit in 84 years! This is an unpredictable energy and an unpredictable day, but you can expect to look at things in new ways. Mercury aligns with Saturn the same day, providing a much-needed grounding influence that helps these astrological signs move forward.

1. Cancer

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You may have to create some distance with someone and say no this week. If this is the case, Cancer, don’t worry, just do it. While the first couple days of the week start out well, it is a mixed week overall with more volatile energies picking up on May 19.

Due to the moon’s squares on Tuesday, you may feel conflicted concerning your own vulnerabilities and how much you share of or about yourself in partnerships. Deep-seated anxieties often come to the surface on days like these, and you may feel your own emotional security is being questioned or tested.

However, those challenging times start coming to an end once you separate yourself from those who are difficult or non-supportive this week. Perhaps not forever, but for now. If necessary, speak with intent and don’t get into a passive-aggressive mode. Sometimes it isn’t easy, but if your gut feeling is telling you one thing and someone else is saying something else, trust your gut or intuition.

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2. Aries

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You are coming out of a very high-energy period with Mars and several other planets in your sign, Aries. As Mars enters Taurus this week, you will need to slow down and watch spending, especially impulsive spending that can relate to feeling empty when it comes to energy.

While you are a go-go-go person, this can’t be maintained indefinitely. The changes in the planets are urging you to slow down and take some me time as opposed to dealing with burnout in unhealthy ways, especially extra spending. Focusing on your own personal self-worth as opposed to attaching it to material objects or outside influences is a good way to bring hard times to an end.

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The key is to adopt a more slow-and-steady attitude this week, even though this isn’t your norm. You may want to refuse additional tasks that will leave you more depleted. Schedule some downtime instead and work on a to-do list of things that are of priority. Other things can wait.

3. Aquarius

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This week, you'll likely have to deal with some personal issues, especially those at home since Mars, the planet of conflict, is entering your home sector and the Sun–Uranus conjunction is in your house of partners. Not to make matters worse, but the Taurus New Moon energy was not in sync with you, which places your focus on matters at home over the next few weeks.

You may face conflicts with partners this week. If you don’t have a romantic partner, this could indicate someone you deal with on a regular basis, like a roommate. You may have to state some clear boundaries with others. Express any feelings and ideas you may have and don’t let frustration build up and turn into anger.

If an argument occurs, walk away for a while before responding and gather your thoughts. Approach any disagreement in a problem-solving manner instead of attaching blame. This is a good week to spend some time alone.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.