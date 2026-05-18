4 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed By The Universe On May 19, 2026

On May 19, 2026, four zodiac signs are blessed by the universe. This day should be very interesting when it comes to love and romance, as the alignment of Venus and Mars helps us to come to terms with who we are within a romantic partnership.

The blessings are plentiful for four astrological signs in particular. We are not afraid to ask the questions that need answers, and by receiving the info we need, we're able to grow and make room for even more love. This transit tests us while setting us up for great wisdom and deep connection.

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1. Cancer

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If you've had questions about how to approach your love interest or partner over the last few days, then the answers are coming straight at you during this transit. Communication opens up on Tuesday and allows you to say what's been on your mind without fear of backlash.

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All is well during this time, even though it may require nerve on your part. The blessing that comes when Venus aligns with Mars is in your own ability to state your truth and not walk away from it. Trust in the universe, Cancer, as it's leading you to a brilliant conclusion.

2. Scorpio

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If you've had any doubts about whether or not the person you are with is right for you, then fear not, Scorpio. You find out the good news on this day, when Venus aligns with Mars.

All it really takes is for the two of you to sit down and get out what's on your mind with respect and patience. Listen to each other and find peace.

It feels as if you've been blessed when you see how smoothly everything goes. In the end, there was nothing to worry about. In fact, the entire ordeal brings you much closer together.

3. Pisces

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During this Venus-Mars transit, there's a little more interest in your love life. What's more, the person you are involved with has a lot of interest in you.

In order to keep things running well in the relationship, this is a great time to hash out a few issues, knowing that you have the universe's support.

This transit brings you optimum communication, Pisces. If you wish to nudge this relationship into an even better place, it's time to speak and listen. Experience all that love brings.

4. Taurus

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This transit works wonders for your romantic life, Taurus. You are open to trying harder to make things work out, and this serves you well. It's not that you need to try too hard, either, as the romance you're in is already slated for success.

You feel blessed to know the person you call your partner at this time. They are very much interested in learning and growing by your side. They're listening to you, and you to them.

It feels as if you've finally found someone who is worthy of your time and your intelligence. During this transit, you get to plan for the future together, and so much of this feels promising and wonderful.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.