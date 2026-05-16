5 Zodiac Signs Experiencing The Best Horoscopes All Week, From May 18 - 24

Five zodiac signs are experiencing the best horoscopes the week of May 18 to 24, 2026. We're still feeling the impact of last week's New Moon in Taurus, which means positive changes and new beginnings.

On Monday, Mars enters Taurus, and Venus moves into Cancer. Gemini season begins on Wednesday, bringing even more new opportunities into our lives. The Leo Moon on Thursday helps us strengthen our relationships, and the Virgo Moon at the end of the week continues this theme. This is an impactful week, teaching us how to be less critical of ourselves.

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1. Gemini

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Taurus season felt like your renaissance as you experienced the effects of Uranus entering your sign. Now, Gemini season is here to supercharge your ideas and give them structure. With the Moon in your sign early in the week, there is an emphasis on showing up for yourself and not letting negativity get in your way. The optimistic energy carries throughout the week as the Leo Moon gets you more excited for socializing.

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Now that the Sun is in your sign, expect to see your calendar fill with new invites and events. Prepare to be invited to parties and to interact with new people. Even with Mars in Taurus, you are making dynamic moves and embracing the spotlight. The Cancer Moon on Tuesday brings financial opportunities. It's also exactly what you need if you've felt burnt out, as it motivates you to give yourself the love and attention you need.

2. Cancer

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Now that Mars is in Taurus, the demands of life begin to dissipate. There is a moment to relax and enjoy the small things. The Gemini Moon starts things off, serving as a prelude for the lunar transit in your sign on Tuesday. Take this opportunity to nourish your ideas and give them the space to thrive and grow. When the Sun enters Gemini, it's easier to begin new projects.

Your diplomatic energy shines through this week as you bring solutions and show more compassion. You're becoming more approachable from a public standpoint. Recharge through the friendships you have. Moving forward, you are operating more as a team player than a leadership guru. Strengthen your connections and be willing to receive guidance from others.

3. Leo

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The energy this week reminds you of the work you have done during the Saturn in Pisces transit. Prepare to receive new responsibilities or to take on leadership positions as Mars moves into a new sign. However, even with Mars now in Taurus, you are on the path to success as long as you are practical with your goals.

Building your foundation and focusing on expanding your talents gives you a competitive edge. While Mars in Aries had Fire signs bulldozing, this week, you see why patience is the best weapon. The Moon in your sign on Thursday boosts your confidence and makes you more magnetic. Trust yourself and believe in your ability to create and lead. Jupiter will be entering your sign soon, and this is a moment to fine-tune your skills and love yourself more.

4. Virgo

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There's a calming energy this week, which is just what you need as we move away from the chaotic Mars in Aries chapter. This doesn't mean you're spending your time on the couch, though. In fact, you are more adventurous during the next several weeks, opting to experience uncharted paths or embark on a new learning journey. Avoid getting into conflict, especially as the Gemini Moon makes everyone pay more attention to what you do.

The Cancer Moon brings you new muses as it meets up with Jupiter. It frees you from any creative or writing blockages you may have endured. For more inspiration, check out the library or a museum. Recharge by doing what you enjoy during the Leo lunation. The peaceful energy that Gemini season brings is very much welcome, especially after the surprising but enjoyable New Moon in Taurus last week.

5. Capricorn

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This week, relationship dynamics begin to feel a lot more relaxed with Mars now in Taurus. Love plays a major role as you recover from the intensity of the Mars in Aries transit. As Gemini season begins, new inspiration is building, and you enjoy tapping into your artistic talents. Uranus also brings pleasant surprises as it shows you the importance of fulfilling hobbies.

While Mars in Aries had you diligently working, Mars in Taurus slows you down and encourages you to smell the roses. Have fun this week. Go to the movies or visit a museum. Spend time with friends and loved ones. Earth signs like yourself benefit from this energy because, while you may thrive in stressful situations, you need to learn how to show up for yourself every once in a while.

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A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.