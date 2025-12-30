These Are The 3 Luckiest Zodiac Signs All Year In 2026

Though the new year brings a clean slate for everyone, three zodiac signs are the luckiest all year in 2026. This is the year when the astrological energy finally works out in their favor while major challenges are few and far between.

"2026 is the year of the unbridled spirit," AstroTwins Ophira and Tali Edut explained on an episode of Radhi Devlukia's 'A Really Good Cry' podcast. Unsurprisingly, the three luckiest zodiac signs in 2026 naturally embody this energy. If you're one of the following astrological signs, 2026 was basically made for you.

1. Leo

Leo, you're one of the luckiest zodiac signs all year in 2026 since Jupiter, the planet of luck itself, enters your sign this year. According to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, in 2026, "You may find yourself finally receiving that major promotion. You could also find yourself trending online."

While it may sound intense, you're never one to shy away from the spotlight. You know that being recognized only leads to more opportunities in the long run, so from networking to learning more skills, you can use these newfound tricks to start new projects and "begin to see a lot of success in any project you begin."

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, you might've felt confused about what path you should be taking recently. But that all changes in 2026, a year that offers more clarity as you finally begin to walk the path you were always meant to be on.

"In 2026, you may see yourself in a new light," Brobeck said. "Everything is about to really turn in your favor."

That being said, don't get too caught up in the excitement of everything. All too often, it's easy to allow this burst of energy to keep you from doing what's needed. Remember: while having glow-ups and finding yourself is great, thinking strategically and figuring out a good long-term plan is crucial. So, outside of finding yourself, be sure that you're moving carefully if you truly want to make the most out of this lucky period, Aquarius.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, with so much powerful energy happening in your sign this year, you're one of the luckiest zodiac signs in 2026 by far. Especially after February, everything is about to turn in your favor.

"Luck is going to be on your side in 2026," Brobeck said. "During this year, you could receive a major promotion. You may just really enter the spotlight."

While it might sound intimidating at first, this exposure is great for a plethora of reasons. From showcasing your skills and getting new projects off the ground, this exposure will help you attract opportunities from left to right. On top of this, everyone will look up to you as a leader, gaining you fame, recognition, and admiration from those around you.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.