The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, May 18 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for May 18, 2026, is here. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is in Gemini. Today's collective tarot card for everyone is the Ace of Cups.

The Ace of Cups is about supreme happiness, and with the Sun in comfort-oriented Taurus and the Moon in jovial Gemini, joyfulness is possible. Gemini is associated with talking, and if you believe that words can manifest the life you want to live, it's time to speak about the future you desire. Monday is about enjoying what makes you feel good inside. Write down things you want to have, or gather quotes that inspire you. Imagine what you'll do to improve your life.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Monday, May 18, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Cups

The Moon in Gemini brings attention to your communication and friendship sector, so Monday is a good day to focus on conversations and the sharing of meaningful ideas. The Queen of Cups shows your emotions are involved, and if you have something you want to say that holds sentimental value, this is the right day to approach the topic.

The Queen is associated with intuitive intellect, which matches nicely with a Gemini Moon. The suit of Cups is associated with emotional energy that provides a sense of safety and security. Expressing how you feel can help others to see and feel your authenticity.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Pentacles

Taurus, the Pentacles suit is about money matters. When the Moon is in Gemini, it's the right time to focus on economic problems you wish to solve. Gemini is curious, so on May 18, questions could come up for you about who you could help and who needs what.

Six in tarot relates to family, so you can't go wrong by picking people who are close to your heart. Sharing your love and kindness with a monetary gift can be more than meaningful. It may be a help that someone secretly asked the universe to provide.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Wands

The Seven of Wands highlights the emotional courage you need to pull you through a dark night of the soul.

Since the Moon is in your zodiac sign on May 18, consider all the ways that your life can improve and what you'd like to focus on during your birthday season. This is the perfect day for goal-setting and confronting the things you know need to change.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Five of Pentacles

Cancer, you're a sensitive sign with high levels of intuitive energy. With the Moon in your enemy sector on Monday, your sense of things you know is ready to change, but is difficult for you to truly identify.

The number five reveals changing dynamics that often feel unmanageable and keep you from feeling happy. The solution is often to ask for help and give over much of what you can't control to the universe, which sees all that you don't right now.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Leo: Four of Wands

Leo, friendships, particularly those at work, become a source of support on Monday. Gemini rules your networking sector, so today is perfect for brainstorming ideas or strategizing plans for the future.

Toss around a variety of options, not committing to just one yet. You want to see which will provide you with the most support and give you the result you desire.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Three of Swords

The Three of Swords is typically about betrayal, especially when love or a relationship is struggling. When this card comes up, it can mean that a third person is involved in a problem that is hindering two people from being as close as they used to be.

Since the Moon is in Gemini on May 18, it activates your work sector, which means that this energy is involved in your workplace. It's best to avoid gossip or situations that compromise your integrity. You want to be aware of things that could lead you down the wrong path.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Libra: The Fool

The Fool tarot card reminds you to run toward your dreams, but it's also best to listen to advice from others. The Fool is a hasty decision-maker who is so ready for something they want that they fail to listen to others.

As the Moon in Gemini highlights your learning sector, it's best to take lessons from your past. If you have ever regretted rushing into something, you can use today as a chance to show maturity and your growth.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Moon

Scorpio, you can sense when someone is being dishonest, and the Moon tarot card highlights false truths spoken for the sake of deceiving others.

On Monday, listen to your intuition when it tells you that something feels off. A nagging inner voice is probably warning you to investigate information when it's said, but doesn't sit right with your soul.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ace of Swords

You're in luck, Sagittarius. Not only is the Moon in your partnership sector, opening the door to meaningful conversations, but your daily tarot card supports truthfulness.

On May 18, a transformative change in your love life helps you achieve a new level of closeness. The Ace of Swords tarot card highlights mental clarity and a singular goal when working with others, which is to bring clarity and honesty to the forefront of your interaction.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Wands

Wands involve ideas, and two is about harmony. It's the perfect time to focus on what brings you a sense of wholeness and peace. With the Moon in Gemini on May 18, your health and mental wellness are activated.

If your desire is to feel good about your life, a meeting of the minds that brings a level of peace into your life is easier to achieve on Monday. You can make room for it by being open and receptive.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Pentacles

Aquarius, you often focus on the needs of others more than your own due to a desire to make the world a better place. On May 18, things in your world are about to head in a positive direction.

The Two of Pentacles shows a balance where finances improve your home life. You enter a time period when you can make smart choices, even during stressful times. The small changes you make now create balance in your life tomorrow.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Judgment

The Judgment tarot card is about self-evaluation and a sense of improved understanding. You discover what you do well and what you can improve.

This tarot card makes May 18 an ideal time to pursue wisdom to see what will work. If you made mistakes in the past, forgive yourself. You can always make time to change that works for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.