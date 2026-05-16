3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Prosperity All Week, From May 18 - 24

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and prosperity this week from May 18 - 24, 2026. This week, you have to create your own luck.

Typically, luck and prosperity arrive easily on a Success or Reward Day, but there are none of these until next week. Instead, you get a closed day on Monday to wrap up projects or situations and make room to start new things. You want to be selective of where to put your attention. Then, on Tuesday, you take the first step toward a goal of your choice, and on Sunday, you start doubling down to work.

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But on Wednesday, hard work arrives, where you realize what needs to go. This is your chance to create a lucky outcome because prosperity is on the other side. Life picks up on Thursday, to keep you very busy. Here, if you truly focus, you'll know what direction you want your life to take.

On Friday and Saturday, the energy eases up, and you're looking more toward rest and relaxation than hard work. This is the day to enjoy whatever you cultivated throughout the week.

1. Goat

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Toss some clean water on the steps you use to enter or exit your home. You want to deter any negative energy that is often associated with stagnation. This week, you are focused on bringing only the best into your life, so doing things that remind you of how luck works is ideal.

You attract prosperity by avoiding problems and guarding your time. Your luck is best created on Monday, May 18, a Water Dragon Closed Day. Due to the element of water, there's intuitive energy available to you.

You want to trust your instincts now because they will guide you toward opportunities, but also help you to know what problems to avoid. On Wednesday, pick activities that protect your energy and remove barriers to your productivity. The weekend looks ideal for enjoying time with family or just relaxing and doing what you want for yourself.

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2. Monkey

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Clear your front doorstep and remove clutter that often collects at the entryway or in rooms where you do your best work. You want to invite positive energy into your home and workspace. Keep your space as clean and organized as possible to remind yourself that strategy is valuable and preparedness is necessary.

Your luckiest day of the week is Friday, May 22, Fire Monkey, a Balance Day. This day is perfect for traveling or for business-related activities. Building up to this week, you discover that prosperity comes from starting projects or developing ideas that come to mind.

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You don't have to focus on any one particular thing, but the goal is to take advantage of opportunities that feel right to you. This week, on Thursday, however, you may get repaid money you lent out to a friend. Or you could receive a reimbursement check in the mail.

3. Rooster

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You can start the week by putting a bay leaf in your wallet and thinking of all the money you want to come into your life in the future. Money arrives with a game plan, Rooster, so don't let procrastination stop you from living your best life soon.

Your luckiest day of the week is Saturday, May 23, Fire Rooster, a Stable Day. You find your chance to create prosperity in your life by making plans and strategizing the rest of the month so you can improve your odds for success.

You have a really sharp mind, Rooster. You want to be sure not to foster any negative thoughts, so avoid self-talk that says you can't accomplish what you set out to do. To symbolize clarity, place a bowl of salt in each room where you spend a lot of time.

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This week is the perfect time for you to sign agreements or talk about the future with a potential partner. Even if you don't strike it rich this week, you will have a clearer idea of where to put your energy.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.