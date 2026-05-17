Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Monday, May 18: Mars In Taurus Brings Each Zodiac Sign A Breakthrough

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 18, 2026. Mars enters Taurus on Monday, bringing a breakthrough to your romantic life.

Mars isn’t at home in Taurus, but that doesn’t mean it’s not beneficial. While Mars may balk at slowing down and thinking matters through, this benefits your relationships greatly. Mars is the planet of action and motivation, and in Taurus, this energy has you going after the person who piques your interest. Share how you feel during this time, and don’t be afraid to embrace the unexpected along the way.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, May 18, 2026:

Aries

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Redefine stability, Aries. Mars in Taurus feels like a welcome relief after the intensity of Aries season and the stellium that came with it.

While Mars in Taurus gives you the confidence to know that you’re worthy of a great love, you must reflect on what stability truly means. On Monday, pay attention to how that special person holds space for your emotions, rather than just their financial standing.

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Taurus

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Do what resonates with your heart, Taurus. Mars enters your zodiac sign on May 18, helping you take action and honor what you want most. During this time, you must listen to yourself and be willing to take risks when it comes to love.

This energy helps you embrace new beginnings and find authenticity in your life. Just be cautious that you’re holding space for what your partners want as well.

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Gemini

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Nothing can stop you now, Gemini. Mars in Taurus amps up your intuition and creates a strong drive to connect with a soulmate. It’s not logic that guides you toward your destiny during this time, but your connection with the spiritual world.

On Monday, honor your dreams and the signs you receive from the universe. Be ready to surprise yourself, and remain open to a soul connection that could change your entire life.

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Cancer

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Set your sights on the future, Cancer. On May 18, there is no looking back or reminiscing about what was. Mars in Taurus helps direct your energy toward healthy and stable relationships.

However, that doesn’t mean these connections will manifest overnight. This is a slower energy that you’ve become used to, so don't rush any relationships or even new friendships. Take your time in building healthy and supportive connections in your life.

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Leo

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Success is meant to be shared, Leo. Focus on the true meaning of success, and not just in terms of career or money. Mars in Taurus is an active time in your professional life, but it also creates a strong desire to share it with someone special.

On Monday, focus on what it means to truly have a supportive partner who celebrates your wins as their own. Success is truly better when it’s shared with someone you love.

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Virgo

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Nothing is holding you back, Virgo. Mars in Taurus is an incredible time for forward momentum and miracles in your life. This energy takes you further out of your comfort zone and helps you find your romantic destiny.

On May 18, be willing to listen to your inner voice and choose yourself. You will know it’s right by how it feels in your soul. Don't worry about how it looks to the rest of the world.

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Libra

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Show your love, Libra. Mars isn’t just the planet of ambition, but also of passion. In Taurus, it intensifies feelings of intimacy and your desire to connect with someone special.

While this is a time to truly show how you feel, make sure that this relationship can exist outside the bedroom if that is what you’re after. Have the important conversations and build the kind of love that sets your whole life aflame.

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Scorpio

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Do whatever it takes, Scorpio. Mars in Taurus helps you take action toward love. This is a special time in your life that brings in new people and energy.

On Monday, open yourself up to meeting new people and building a life with that special someone. Romance is your central focus for the next few weeks, so be sure that you give it your all. Do whatever it takes to make your dreams come true.

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Sagittarius

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It’s not just about making any changes, Sagittarius, but making the right ones. Taurus energy governs how you live your daily life and the changes that support romance and your own growth. With Mars in this earth sign on Monday, you feel a stronger desire to make healthy changes in your life.

Make sure that you’re focusing on those that truly are in your best interest. Take your time, and don’t overlook the small shifts that make the biggest difference.

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Capricorn

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Don’t let time pass you by, Capricorn. Mars in Taurus calls you to pay attention to your existing relationship and family. Whether it’s the family within your household or those that you have chosen, focus on enjoying time together.

This energy makes you slow down and embrace the simple pleasures of life. Don't overlook those who mean the most to you. On Monday, make the most of the time you have and the opportunities for love that surround you.

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Aquarius

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Let your motivation be the start of a new cycle, Aquarius. Taurus energy rules all matters of home, from where you live to who you live with. With Mars in this earth sign on Monday, you are guided to focus on this area of your life.

This is the perfect time for any remodels or to move in with the person you love. What you invest in your home now will be part of the abundance and love you enjoy for years to come.

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Pisces

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Attract, don’t chase, sweet Pisces. For you, Mars in Taurus is all about understanding and communication. While this helps bring in changes and new offers for romance, it is important to remember that you won’t need to chase what or who is meant for you.

Use this time to radiate an energy of what you hope to attract. Be open to what comes your way, but refuse to chase or exhaust yourself in the pursuit of romance.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.