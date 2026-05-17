4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Monday, May 18

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on May 18, 2026, as Mars leaves Aries to enter Taurus.

When Mars enters Taurus, it makes you want to get more from life. You don't mind the pressure that comes today because you see your goal as worth it. Since Taurus is associated with money and the things you have, you know exactly how to make the most of your resources. It's much easier for certain astrological signs to attract money into their lives when Mars is here. They find luck by doing things others won't do.

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1. Leo

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Leo, you're so ready to get to the next level of your career. When Mars enters Taurus on May 18, it's like you got permission to roll up your sleeves and show how motivated and driven you are at work. You don't mind putting in a little extra time when asked. You are super excited to have a chance to compete in the workplace.

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Mars gives you extra energy, so you don't get as tired by the end of the day. All you see is your future getting better. People admire your drive and determination. Everyone you know seems to admire you on Monday. All eyes are on you for a good reason!

2. Sagittarius

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Mars entering Taurus means that you're not playing games with your life anymore. The type of abundance and luck you draw to yourself right now comes in the form of good health. You know that when you take your life seriously, everyone notices. You start saying no to going out late at night and spending money on stuff you regret.

You are more honest right now. You say the things that you know need to be said, even when it's hard. When you set healthy boundaries, friends who try to pull you down stop calling and leave you alone. You don't mind spending less time on things that don't align with your goals. You prefer to take a better path. Good for you, Sagittarius.

3. Pisces

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You attract luck and abundance into your life by paying a good deed forward on Monday. There's this tender and soft side of you that you hide from people until someone messes with a person you love. Mars entering Taurus brings out that side of you that emotionally protects your people.

You don't go looking for an argument, but when a friend deals with a negative person or has a rough day, you are the first to come to their defense. You let others know that you are there, right by their side. No matter what the future holds, you are a true friend. They never have to fear that they are alone in the world. You're an encourager, Pisces.

4. Aquarius

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Aqaurius, you are the type of zodiac sign that is there for family whenever you are asked to help. When Mars enters Taurus on Monday, you decide to work extra hard to provide for a person you love with all your heart. You've been there yourself a few times. You know how it is to be too proud to ask for help.

You have watched someone in your life struggle and you don't want them to go through any more hardships. So, you do what you can to make their life easier. This time around, you do it from your heart. You're so sentimental, and that's just how you are.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.