Hard Times Finally End For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 18, 2026

Hard times are finally ending for three zodiac signs after May 18, 2026. We learn some coping skills on Monday that make everything feel a bit easier to handle.

Sometimes, we make things harder for ourselves simply because we don't understand how to get ourselves out of a mess. But these astrological signs are learning the essentials of rising above. Our hard times come to an end because we come to realize that the majority of our stress is about the past or the future. Starting now, we realize that everything is actually OK.

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1. Cancer

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It's hard to get yourself out of a negative frame of mind at times, Cancer. It just seems so all-consuming and impossible. However, you're feeling differently on Monday. Your gut is telling you that the hard times you've endured are finally coming to an end.

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You just get the sense that life really isn't all that bad, even if it feels like it at times. You refuse to make a bad situation worse by dwelling on it. So, you're choosing to think positively now, and Jupiter fully supports this decision.

Once you realize that you're in control of how bad it gets, you start to focus on how good it can be instead. Before long, you'll be feeling fine about everything again. You've got this!

2. Capricorn

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It's as if you've gotten used to the hard times, Capricorn. On some strange level, you've accepted that this is just the way it goes. That is, until this transit sets you straight. On Monday, Jupiter direct in your sister sign Cancer does not let you tolerate the hard times.

On Monday, you're able to perceive what's taking place in your life from a different perspective. This is exactly what you've needed. It suddenly wakes you up and snaps you out of the negative headspace you've been stuck in for far too long.

You no longer believe that this is all there is, as you've discovered that there's much more to your life than acceptance and negativity. The hard times are officially over, and for once, you feel hopeful about the future.

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3. Pisces

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You have started to cave to the feeling that nothing is working out for you, Pisces, but that's just not true. You are doing what so many of us do when times get tough: you lose faith.

That's OK, because you're about to get it back. With the help of Jupiter's positive energy, you see that your hard times were fleeting. As of Monday, they are no more.

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Your struggles were only temporary, even if they felt all-consuming. There's so much positive energy heading your way now. It's time to readjust your mind so that you can be a part of it all. There's really no reason to keep yourself away from all that which helps and heals your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.