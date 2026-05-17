Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 18, 2026

On May 18, 2026, deep love is arriving for three zodiac signs. Mars enters Taurus on Monday, and this is the perfect transit to radically improve your love life.

If you've been struggling in relationships, things are starting to look up. Your love life can be saved, and this is the day to get started on it. We'll see marked improvement in our romantic lives, simply because we put in the effort to listen and understand.

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These astrological signs are taking all that Mars power and focusing it on pushing through adversity. Let the Warrior planet be a warrior of love.

1. Taurus

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The one thing you can trust is that your partner is willing to listen and change for you, Taurus. But, are you willing to do the same for them? That's what this day is all about.

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You may feel as if you've got life down pat and that you really don't need to take into consideration the opinions of others. However, your person may want some input here and there. With Mars now in your sign, you're ready to hear them out.

This is the key to a give-and-take relationship, and it's the basis for success for years to come. You must hold space for your partner, and they should do the same for you. Your ability to listen to advice, and not just give it, allows for a much deeper love to grow.

2. Libra

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You and the person you are closest to become even closer during this special transit. This is mainly because all of those issues that once stood in the way are finally removed, Libra.

When Mars enters Taurus on Monday, you feel brave enough to confront some of the things that have been causing problems in your relationship. What's great is that the person you are involved with is equally as brave. This results in swift decisions and rational choices.

Between the two of you, you recognize that the real power is in the deep love you have for each other. It's worth getting to the heart of the matter, even if it requires some difficult conversations. You may learn a few truths during this transit, but it's nothing you can't handle.

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3. Scorpio

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There's a very good reason why your love life improves as much as it does during this powerful transit. That's because you find out something that eases your mind, Scorpio. Not only that, but it deepens the love you share.

For a while, you suspected something about your partner. Yet, it seems that all of your paranoia and suspicion is unwarranted. After you and your person sit down and have that long-overdue heart-to-heart, you see that the truth brings you peace of mind.

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When Mars enters Taurus on Monday, the truth is revealed, and all you can do is breathe a sigh of relief. See? It works out after all. This transit helps to heal your love life, and you feel gratitude and release.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.