3 Zodiac Signs Have Been Struggling Lately, But Things Get Easier By The End Of 2026

Three zodiac signs have been struggling more than most lately, but according to an astrologer, things get easier by the end of 2026. While 2025 had its fair share of ups and downs, 2026 promises new beginnings.

We experience several major astrological shifts in 2026 that affect these astrological signs directly. Whether it's improvements in relationships or better opportunities at work, throughout this year, their lives transform for the better. Any frustration or sadness still lingering from 2025 will slowly begin to disappear as these three signs finally start feeling more at ease.

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, according to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, 2026 is about to be a lot better than 2025 was for you. As the year starts off, “You may find yourself having more travel opportunities,” Brobeck explained. However, your year really starts getting better during the summer, when the planet of luck and abundance enters your sign. With Jupiter in Leo, a major glow-up is in store, Brokbeck said.

Advertisement

From looking more beautiful to feeling more confident, things start getting a lot easier in the second half of 2026, and you'll shine like never before. Of course, not every moment will be perfect. Like anything in life, change is always hard. However, if you're willing to stick to your path, expect abundance to flow into your life as you attract what's meant for you.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, 2026 is a big year for you. You have both Saturn and Neptune entering your sign in the first half of the year, making you a main character all year long. Saturn is the planet of discipline, so things might not start off looking too promising. However, things get easier by the end of 2026, Brobeck said, as you "find yourself going through a major glow up."

"This will be a very successful year for you," Brobeck said. "You may begin to see yourself in a brand new light.”

That being said, as you reach the summer, expect to go through major transformations in your inner circle. From forming new connections to getting rid of old baggage, your social life will never be the same. While it may sound intense on the surface, it isn't all bad. By surrounding yourself with positivity, you'll find yourself networking more now than you ever have before.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, Brobeck acknowledged that 2025 was a fairly intense year for you. From experiencing stagnation to dealing with some major uncertainty, 2025 was the year that flipped your life upside down. Luckily, all of that is about to change, as life gets a lot easier for you by the end of 2026.

“You may find yourself having many travel opportunities this year," Brobeck explained. "Things will begin to get a lot lighter, a lot happier,” the astrologer said, as you begin to have more fun.

Advertisement

So, if you’ve been waiting for a brand new chapter, 2026 is your year. From traveling to meeting new people, your life will change in unexpected ways by the end of this year!

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.