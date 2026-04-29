3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune The Whole Month Of May 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune the whole month of May 2026. The month moves fairly quickly with positive energy throughout each week.

We start May with caution, as the 1st arrives with a Full Moon on a Danger Day. However, on May 2 and May 3, success and rewards arrive from things you did in April. Celebrate your wins and enjoy what you have earned in April. Knowing that your work and effort were productive will motivate you all month.

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There are 13 fortuitous days in May: 2nd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 13th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 25th, 26th, 28th, 30th, 31st.

On May 2, success arrives early. On the 16th and then again on the 28th, plan an early celebratory dinner to enjoy what you experience in May before the month ends. Manifestation rituals and activities can bring luck on these two days. Use this time to sweep the front porch and to put a bay leaf in your wallet.

Your busiest days, which generate many opportunities, fall on May 4 and May 5, which are Open Days when you can do pretty much whatever you need to get done. The 6th, 18th, and 30th close life chapters, and take a different life course.

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The 7th, 19th, and 31st are Establish days, perfect for testing the waters with ideas you're unsure about but wonder whether they will work out for you. The 13th and 25th are Destruction days meant to tear down barriers to your success and remove clutter from your home and your mind. Use this as a purge day to make room for fresh energy coming in June.

1. Dog

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You find luck in your work life and also in your relationships this month. In addition to all the other great days for luck and good fortune, you get a bonus two: May 12 and May 24, because they land on your animal sign day and are good days for initiating something new.

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To increase the level of luck you can acquire in May, treat the first 11 days as building up to this moment. Work on events or projects in advance, even if it's a date night with someone special. Think of this month as an opportunity to slowly build yourself up for success. When you start something new, you'll feel emotionally and mentally aligned with your actions.

After the 12th and the 13th, you start to remove what felt off or was not right. This opens the door to instant success on May 15. Then, use the next two weeks to remove, close out what's not working, and find a balance between work and relationships.

2. Goat

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Goat, you experience luck and good fortune in the area of productivity in May. It feels very good to you when you're able to accomplish a lot. You have had a few projects at home you wanted to cross off your to-do list.

This is the time you get to do exactly that. From clearing the closet of old clothes or redoing a room by moving furniture around, your busyness has purpose. Doing what you always say you'll do but never get to.

On May 9, your intuitive side is highly active, so listen to your inner voice for extra guidance on which direction to take and when. On the 21st, ground yourself with facts and figures to solve your problems. Trust your instincts, but compare what you sense to what you can prove. By the end of May, you'll look back at how much you've accomplished.

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3. Rat

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Rat, you are looking at a powerful month ahead. Not only does the first day of Success happen in your sign, but you also get two additional days that promise good luck and fortune in your life.

On May 2, Fire energy motivates you to take action on a decision you've needed to make but have hesitated to make. By the 14th, the first Danger Day of the month, you'll be so much wiser.

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You'll know what you ought not to do and how to gracefully avoid it and drama. By May 26, another Danger Day, you'll learn an invaluable life lesson on detachment. You'll sense what not to cling to. Instead, you'll be firm in yourself and your inner power. Self-control is the brass ring you claim by the end of the month.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.