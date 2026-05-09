Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, May 10: The Sun Aligns With Jupiter

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for May 10, 2026. The Sun in Taurus aligns with Jupiter in Cancer on Sunday, and there’s a deeply creative energy in the air.

Ideas grow roots and connections blossom beautifully with more openness and less judgment. Most importantly, this energy supports long-term growth. This is not about quick wins and instant gratification. What you choose to nurture now has the potential to expand steadily over time.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 10, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries, you’re used to initiating and making things happen. However, Sunday shows you that not everything meaningful requires force.

Allow yourself to be supported rather than always being the one who carries. Pay attention to what feels naturally aligned instead of what feels like a challenge to conquer.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Taurus, lean into what feels good without questioning it or shrinking it down. Aligned with Jupiter on Sunday, the Sun in your sign responds best to warm conversations and aligned opportunities.

On May 10, trust your pace and understand that growth doesn’t always come through disruption. Follow your intuition and what feels right. This leads you to far better things.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini, there’s insight available to you on Sunday, but it won’t come through overthinking or constant stimulation. Rather, it comes through stillness and reflection.

Let your mind rest. You may find that emotions or thoughts you hadn’t fully processed begin to surface, but they do so in a way that feels manageable and even healing.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Cancer, a softness is surrounding you that feels both comforting and expansive. You notice that the right people and opportunities find you with less effort than usual. This is because you are aligning with a frequency of openness and trust.

On Sunday, allow yourself to be held so you can see that strength and vulnerability can coexist. This creates a deeper and more sustainable sense of connection.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, you’re building something meaningful on May 10. Even if it’s not fully recognized yet, steady progress is happening beneath the surface.

Sunday invites you to trust in the long game rather than seeking immediate validation. The way you approach your ambitions is shifting, and recognition comes as a natural result. Keep going, even if it feels subtle. The growth is real.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Virgo, your world is opening in ways that simultaneously feel exciting and stabilizing. On May 10, you find yourself drawn to new perspectives or even physical environments that remind you that there is always more available to you.

This is not about escaping your current reality, though. Rather, you are expanding your life. There’s a sense of possibility in the air on Sunday. Let yourself explore without needing to control every outcome.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra, you are discovering a deeper layer of emotional truth. Instead of disrupting your peace, it’s actually creating more of it.

On May 10, you are more willing to acknowledge what you truly need in your connections and in your relationship with yourself. You’re no longer interested in surface-level harmony if it comes at the expense of your truth. The more you honor that, the more fulfilling your connections become.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, your connections are softening noticeably, which allows you to experience closeness without the usual intensity. For once, you're willing to let your guard down.

On Sunday, your interactions feel easier and more natural. This is an opportunity to let relationships be supportive rather than something you have to navigate carefully.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sagittarius, it may not feel super exciting on the surface, but a quiet transformation is taking place in how you show up for your life. When you take care of the small things, everything else begins to align more easily.

On May 10, you feel more grounded and present. Take care of yourself and your space. This is a moment to honor the discipline that supports your freedom.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Capricorn, a warmth is returning to your life on Sunday. You're invited to reconnect with joy and creativity.

You don’t always have to be focused on what’s next or what needs to be built. Inspiration is available to you now, whether through creative pursuits or simple moments of pleasure. Follow your curiosity and lean into what makes you happy.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius, your sense of stability is becoming something you define for yourself. On May 10, you feel drawn to create an environment where you can truly relax and feel at ease.

This is about building a foundation that supports who you are now. A deeper emotional awareness is emerging as well. It helps you understand what you need to feel secure. Trust those instincts.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Pisces, a gentle clarity flows through your thoughts and communication. This allows you to express yourself effectively. On Sunday, conversations carry more meaning. The right words come when you stop trying to control them.

This is a moment to trust your voice, even if it feels softer than usual. What you share now has the ability to open doors and strengthen bonds. Speak from a place of authenticity, and trust that it will be received in the way it’s meant to be.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.