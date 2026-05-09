5 Zodiac Signs Experiencing The Best Horoscopes All Week, From May 11 - 17

Five zodiac signs are experiencing the best horoscopes the week of May 11 to 17, 2026. The New Moon in Taurus on Saturday brings a new beginning, while the Venusian energy adds love and joy to the equation.

Things pick up as Mars prepares to leave Aries next week. This boosts our energy levels and allows us to chart a new path forward. This is an empowering and emotional week for these astrological signs that helps us appreciate the lessons Aries taught us over the last few weeks.

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1. Taurus

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You have endured the surprises Mars in Aries brought, and now, this New Moon leads you in a new direction. This week, you are ready to take back control over your life. You no longer feel sluggish as Mars gets ready to leave Aries for Taurus on May 18. Hopefully, you rested and prioritized yourself over the last several weeks because things are about to move at a quicker pace.

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The Pisces Moon at the start of the week rekindles old connections, before the Aries Moon has you taking a step back to regroup. The New Moon then pushes you forward. Don't let yourself be filled with negativity, as this is your moment to break free from stagnation. Celebrate with friends or give yourself a break. The dynamic Gemini Moon at the end of the week shows you how to get back to being a leader. Be prepared to stand out and fight for your dreams.

2. Cancer

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This week shows you how to navigate this new chapter with much more confidence in yourself. The Pisces energy at the beginning of the week briefly adds optimism and hope. This helps you navigate the Aries lunation, which has you second-guessing your goals and dreams. Take pride in the work you’ve been doing and congratulate yourself for enduring the Mars in Aries transit.

The New Moon on Saturday is a breath of fresh air, showing you the potential opportunities that await. This lunation also brings financial boosts. The Taurus Sun, on the other hand, brings optimism and practical solutions for progression. Start a plan and don’t spend on frivolous things. The Gemini Moon brings a plethora of fresh ideas that can help catapult personal projects.

3. Virgo

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The cosmic energy this week has you seeing the world through a different lens. Your love life is clearer now, and you know what you must do to strengthen an existing relationship or a future one. The Pisces Moon at the start of the week opens up a new chapter, which the New Moon expands upon. Focus on your strengths, as the Aries lunation makes it easier to take the lead and speak your mind. The New Moon then provides you with the focus you desire to elevate your craft.

Expect to be more motivated and optimistic regarding your career goals once Mars enters Taurus at the start of next week. In the meantime, explore your community and bring your friends together. The pace changes with the Gemini Moon at the end of the week. Practicing discipline is easier now that you have the motivation and strength to keep working towards your vision.

4. Scorpio

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The New Moon in Taurus feels liberating, especially with Uranus in a new sign. At the beginning of the week, the Pisces Moon sets the tone. Expect unresolved issues from past relationships to be brought back up. This week is all about learning from the past, so we don't repeat the same mistakes. Don’t hold grudges and focus on creating harmony with others.

The Aries Moon brings challenges, but it also teaches you some valuable lessons as Mars gets ready to move into Taurus next week. Spend time with loved ones during the Taurus Moon. Tell your partner you care about them, and focus on incorporating more love into your life. When the Moon is in Gemini, it improves communication and helps you have more compassion and empathy.

5. Capricorn

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You're in for a treat, as the Taurus New Moon makes earth signs like yourself the center of attention. Romance is in the air, and this lunation improves the communication between you and your partner. This feels like a new beginning or a period for reconciling with others. If you're single, you become more charming, and new connections feel especially thrilling. But first, the Aries Moon has you focused on structure and strengthening your foundation at home.

The connections you value become stronger as Mars prepares to leave Aries and enter Taurus. There is an element of healing and reflection this week as well. Control your temper when the Moon is in Aries and be willing to listen to others. Respect their opinions, too. On the other hand, the Gemini Moon adds a level of excitement to your daily routines and helps you better communicate with family.

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A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.