4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On May 10, 2026

On May 10, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving a powerful sign from the universe. The Pisces Moon opens the doors to psychic experiences and important spiritual downloads.

We are exceptionally open to the subtle layers of the spirit on Sunday. We're picking up on hints that may end up steering our lives in new directions, which couldn't come soon enough for these astrological signs. Stay alert and think positively!

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1. Pisces

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By remembering your dreams and putting together some of the symbolism you find within them, you may just stumble upon some of the greatest learnings of your life on Sunday. With the Moon in your sign, you get to see that there's a reason why you just had that confusing-but-important dream.

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In fact, it may very well be a premonition. Spend some time reflecting on what it could mean. Your dreams are full of signs, Pisces. You see now that they give you a map of what to do, and definitely what to avoid. Pay attention.

2. Cancer

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Your intuition has always been spot on, but on Sunday, it's like a glaring signpost that lets you know exactly what to do and what to walk away from promptly. It's time to make a decision, Cancer, and that doesn't mean you have to be intimidated by the idea. In fact, thanks to the Pisces Moon, you have all the information you need in order to do the right thing.

What also prompts you to make the right move is that you feel as if you've healed. Something inside you no longer needs the pain and the very thing that stood in the way of you making the right choice. Now, it's gone. You are free, Cancer.

3. Scorpio

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If you feel as if you're quite psychic on Sunday, then it might be a sign to pay attention to whatever it is you're picking up on. After all, not every day brings you this kind of insight. While you are generally pretty perceptive, this lunar transit has your senses on high alert.

This leads you to a place where you're able to make a very important decision. What you do on May 10, Scorpio, can reroute your life path and shake up your world in ways that you only secretly thought were possible. You're braver than you knew, and you'll find those signs during this day.

4. Aquarius

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What you happen to stumble upon during the Pisces Moon on Sunday is enough to be deemed a wake-up call. It's so strong, and it reaches you on such an honest level. This is when you get to see that you really do have a choice. The signs of the universe are there to be listened to.

Sure, you want to do everything your way, but on occasion, the universe gives you a little nudge. Consider that this little nudge might mean something and that it could very well be worth paying attention to. Clear it with your higher self, and then make your move, Aquarius.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.