Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For May 4 - 10: Pluto Retrograde Exposes The Truth Whether You're Ready Or Not

Weekly love horoscopes are here for May 4 - 10, 2026, when each zodiac sign is still under the powerful energy of the Scorpio Full Moon. The moon’s square to Pluto means that issues are unexpectedly revealed this week, especially those around control issues or obsessions. However, you can use this energy to face problems honestly and make every effort toward improvement, especially on Monday when Mars square Jupiter supports needed change. The only downside is that sometimes certain things may get blown out of proportion!

Mercury squares Pluto, an energy associated with suspicion and arguments, on May 5, when it may be difficult to let go of obsessive thoughts. If you ask someone for the truth about something on Tuesday, be prepared to accept their answer. Once Pluto turns retrograde on May 6, periods of deep reflection will likely make you more aware of certain things that have been bothering you about your relationship so these issues can be resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. But if the relationship is truly toxic or has outlived its purpose, it may just come to an end. Things level out on May 10, when the Sun sextiles Jupiter. This is typically a positive and upbeat energy, making Sunday the perfect time for getting together with someone special.

Weekly love horoscopes for May 4 - 10, 2026:

Aries

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Aries, your focus this week is on intimacy and/or finances if you have a partner. You may not see eye to eye on important matters.

If an argument or disagreement comes up, the best time for resolving these issues is Saturday or Sunday. Venus in Gemini makes it much easier for you to speak your truth.

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Taurus

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Mercury enters your first house this week, Taurus, and the focus is on communication. Mars in your 12th house has been stirring up issues in your subconscious, but this will soon change.

The Full Moon energy is still powerful. Since it fell in your seventh house of partners, it is time to resolve any lingering issues that came up.

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Gemini

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The Full Moon was a little intense for your liking, Gemini, but Venus transiting your first house lightens things up this week.

This is the time of year when you look and feel your best, attracting others to you. Don’t let any old, nagging negative issues prevent you from moving forward this week!

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Cancer

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Since last week's Full Moon fell in your fifth house of love, it increases the energy in terms of meeting someone this week if you are single.

If you're in a relationship, your relationship plays out well. If you have any concerns about intimacy, don’t let it get blown out of proportion this week. Things will likely be resolved quickly.

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Leo

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Pluto retrogrades in your seventh house of partners, so you are entering a period of reflection on how your relationship is serving your needs and vice versa.

Watch Mercury’s square to Pluto on May 5, Leo. Try not to go overboard or be overly reactive to minor matters. Sunday should be the most positive day of the week for love and socializing.

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Virgo

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Last week's Full Moon fell in your third house, so communication (including how and what you communicate) is very important this week. Don’t let anything get blown out of proportion in the first part of the week, especially any issues concerning money or intimacy.

As we approach the weekend, your love matters improve and you should be ready for some lighter times with someone special.

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Libra

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Pluto starts its retrograde in your fifth house of love and romance this week, Libra, so you'll likely begin to do some reflecting on your current situation. Watch conversations during the first of the week, because a small matter could turn into something bigger if you overreact.

If you have a partner, this week calls for some deep thinking on the current status of your relationship as you consider whether or not you are happy. If you are single, you may reflect on how to meet someone new.

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Scorpio

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Since last week's Full Moon was in your zodiac sign, Scorpio, you start this week with a lot on your mind. Are you content in a relationship, or looking for one?

If you have a partner, Tuesday is a critical day for your relationship. Don't be surprised if you feel a little obsessive. Just do your best not to project these feelings onto a partner.

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Sagittarius

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The Scorpio Full Moon fell in your 12th house last week, Sagittarius. This area of your chart represents reflection and isolation, which you're emerging from this week.

With Mars (the planet of action) in your fifth house of fun and Venus (the planet of love) in your seventh house of committed relationships, this is a good week to spend with someone special, especially over the weekend.

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Capricorn

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Monday’s Mars square to Jupiter hits your seventh house of partners, Capricorn, so it’s important to be aware of communication and how your actions affect others this week, especially someone you are close to.

Since Mercury’s square to Pluto on May 5 falls in your fifth house of love, try not to let anything get blown out of proportion or enter into an argument that serves no purpose. If there is an issue, however, you have the help of expansive Jupiter in your seventh house of partners on your side to help straighten things out.

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Aquarius

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Pluto begins its retrograde in your first house this week, Aquarius. This generates a great deal of reflection concerning your life, including thoughts about where you are going and who you are going there with.

It may be a rocky start to the week with others you are close to, but it should be smooth sailing by the weekend.

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Pisces

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Jupiter is transiting your fifth house of love, which is usually an ideal time for love or meeting someone new. But this week, it is squared by Mars early on. This shouldn’t be a huge problem, Pisces. Just don’t overthink or blow something out of proportion.

Last week's Full Moon in Scorpio suited you beautifully, and now, you're likely planning a trip or meeting someone at a distance.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.