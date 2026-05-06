Your Love Horoscope For Thursday, May 7: The Universe Confirms What You Already Knew

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 7, 2026. The Capricorn Moon opposes Jupiter in Cancer on Thursday, encouraging you to reflect on the kind of love you accept.

Jupiter in Cancer is the embodiment of emotional fulfillment. This energy breeds genuine connections and compassion. Yet, the Capricorn Moon takes the emotion out of love and looks only at logic. When it comes to romance, you accept what you think you deserve, which can be affected by wounds or past relationships. Use this alignment to remember your worth. You deserve only the best.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, May 7, 2026:

Aries

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Be sure your priorities are in order, Aries. On Thursday, take some time and reflect on any challenges you’ve been having in your relationship recently.

Be honest with yourself about the time you have given to your relationship. If you're single, consider the energy you've actually invested in dating. You may need to shift some priorities to feel fulfilled in the ways you need.

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Taurus

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Don't hold out for perfection, Taurus. You receive an offer or opportunity on Thursday that has the potential to bring incredible fulfillment into your life.

The only issue is that it feels like certain aspects still need to be figured out. It’s OK to let go and enjoy this process. Trust that it doesn’t have to be perfect to be real.

Gemini

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Everything works out the way it is meant to, Gemini. The mix of Capricorn and Cancer energy on May 7 brings about a positive development in your life. However, it may come through an undesirable means.

This energy represents something that you initially feel sadness over. Yet, it is also responsible for changing your entire life. Trust in the universe and that everything happens as it is meant to.

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Cancer

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Be honest about your needs, Cancer. Jupiter is in your zodiac sign, bringing a new path and beautiful opportunities for expansion. At the same time, the Moon in Capricorn brings some challenges.

On Thursday, you must be honest about your needs and your true feelings regarding your current relationship. Aspects can be improved, but only if you’re honest.

Leo

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Don’t get stuck in what is, Leo. On May 7, it feels difficult to see beyond your daily routines and what is calling for your attention. But don’t underestimate the power of the universe.

With Jupiter in Cancer, you are guided by a higher power. You just need to be sure you allow yourself to listen and not remain stuck where you are.

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Virgo

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You shouldn’t have to choose, Virgo. If at any time in your life you feel like you have to pick between your romantic partner and your friends, family, or personal dreams, then you should already know the answer.

No matter what you try to put in place to control the outcome, eventually you have to let people be who they are. Only then can you realize the kind of love you actually deserve.

Libra

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Let yourself move to the next level, Libra. On Thursday, you have some feelings about pursuing a certain goal or job that would take you away from your relationship or those you care about.

This isn’t about a separation, but the time you would be able to spend with one another. Remember that balance doesn’t always mean fifty-fifty. Lean into what each season of your life brings, knowing you are worthy of love and all your dreams coming true.

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Scorpio

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Stretch your mind, Scorpio. You can be so fixed in your thoughts that you miss the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. With Jupiter in Cancer, you are currently in one of your luckiest phases. Yet, it’s one that occurs only once a decade.

On May 7, challenge your own views and thoughts. Let yourself take a chance on what you’ve always wanted before this opportunity is gone for good

Sagittarius

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Affirm what you are worthy of, Sagittarius. The Capricorn Moon on May 7 brings back some wounds that you thought you had already healed. This centers around your self-worth or what you believe you deserve from life.

Don’t get stuck thinking about the mistakes you’ve made or whether you deserve happiness. Practice positive affirmations and trust that you have always been worthy of a healthy love.

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Capricorn

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Before letting your thoughts run amok or making any big decisions, give yourself the chance to pause and reflect on your feelings, Capricorn. You may not be satisfied with your relationship at this moment, but the answer isn’t just to end it or place blame on your partner.

On Thursday, reflect on what you’re feeling and why. This way, you can actually work with that special person to improve this connection.

Aquarius

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Anything is possible, Aquarius. Although you tend to be one of the most optimistic zodiac signs, the Capricorn Moon on May 7 makes you feel restricted.

Try not to let this get you down, as Jupiter in Cancer helps you make changes that honor all that you deserve from life and love. This leads to some important revelations about what brings you true happiness. The key is to believe that anything is possible.

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Pisces

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Not everyone will understand, Pisces, but it’s not your job to teach them. Be mindful of your boundaries on Thursday. Someone in your life may not understand or approve of your relationship choices, or those involving a creative dream.

Don’t let this deter you from following your heart and continuing this path. This part of your life is deeply personal, so even though someone loves you, that doesn’t mean they understand your choices.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.