The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, May 3 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Sunday, May 3, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is in Scorpio, entering Sagittarius. The collective tarot card for everyone is Strength.

Strength, in the tarot, is about finding what traits you have that make you capable of doing whatever you have to do. There are two polar sides of strength: the ability to commit and also to know when to quit. The Moon in Sagittarius is a good reminder that wisdom can teach you to count a loss and move on. The Sun in Taurus encourages commitment, but only if it makes practical sense. For now, if you have a decision to make or a situation that needs your attention, don't consider one

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 3, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Six of Pentacles

On Sunday, you get back what you've given to others. You love sharing what you've learned with others, so when you have a chance to give advice, you jump right to it.

The Six of Pentacles highlights the help you need from a person who has been in the same situation as you. Their input is a gift, and it makes you feel seen.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: The Magician

The Magician tarot card is about talents and skills, and today, you realize that you don't have to do everything by yourself.

There are people who know how to do what you do, and a little bit better. On May 3, rather than feel threatened by another person, you admire their gifts and view the relationship as a true asset among equals.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

On Sunday, May 3, your daily tarot card, the Nine of Pentacles, reversed, represents achieving all that you want but feeling as though something is still missing.

The Moon in Sagittarius brings attention to your relationship, and a part of you will question your commitment. Should you find yourself wondering what to do next, give yourself time to process your feelings and avoid jumping to conclusions.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Wands, reversed

It's time for you to care for yourself, and you need a little break from overdoing it.

Sunday is often associated with a day of rest, and the Ten of Wands, reversed, is about taking on fewer responsibilities. With the Moon in Sagittarius, emphasis is placed on your health and taking care of yourself, even if it means planning a little escapade out to a store or a walk around your neighborhood.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Cups

A fresh new start is here, and the Moon in Sagittarius invokes powerful creative energy in your life.

On May 3, the Ace of Cups highlights the emotional connection between what you imagine and how it affects your motivation to bring it into reality. Today, let your feelings guide you to where you're meant to be.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: King of Cups

Virgo, you are a doer, and you typically go above and beyond what is expected of you. On Sunday, the King of Cups features the type of adulting that comes with time.

You naturally move into the role you need to play throughout the day. If you have things to talk about, it's the perfect time; you come across as easy to speak to.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Wands

You are looking ahead at the things you want to do with your life. On May 3, the Two of Wands can leave you questioning your choices and wondering if you need to change anything.

When the Moon is in your communication sector, consider the feedback you've received from others. See how your community can be a part of your decision-making since friends can be a powerful mirror.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Cups, reversed

Life can be interesting if you focus on what you have and add just a little more value to it. On May 3, your tarot card, the Four of Cups, reversed, symbolizes a need to revisit your life's passion.

You'll savor the little things that you often take for granted. Perhaps you'll recognize why you should stay with your goal.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Cups

Count your blessings today. The Moon is in your sign, Sagittarius, and on Sunday, you get an overwhelming sense of gratitude for your life.

The Ten of Cups is an optimistic tarot card that reflects this positive energy, showing support and love from all aspects of your life, from friends to your support system.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: The High Priestess

Capricorn, today your intuition is speaking loud and clear, and it's a good idea for you to listen closely.

On Sunday, May 3, you are looking in the rearview mirror of your life, ready to change the future by not repeating the past. When you make decisions, let your heart be a guide. It shows you what you need to know.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Wands

It's a busy day for you, Aquarius, and the Three of Wands reminds you that staying busy is going to keep things flowing in the right direction.

What you need on Sunday are people who are doing the same thing you are doing to keep you motivated and driven. Today, you find your tribe and see the value in community.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Work is calling your name, and you may feel slightly frustrated by how much there is to do on Sunday. The Seven of Pentacles, reversed, represents impatience and the need to remember what your life purpose is.

Remember, Pisces, it's good to know why you're doing something important. But also focus on the end goal and your why. The moment can be overwhelming when life is super busy, and it's not where you'll stay once the work is done.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.