The Monthly Horoscope For May 2026 Is Here With Everything Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know This Month

The monthly horoscope for May 2026 is here. This month, each zodiac sign is confidently blazing new trails fueled by passionate thoughts and worthwhile connections we feel blessed to have or keep. May kicks off with a Full Moon in Scorpio on the 1st, so digging into a hidden influence we can no longer ignore or deny impacts a comeback or completion. We may feel the pressure to consider what we value and the efforts we’ve made when Mercury moves into Taurus the next day.

On Cinco de Mayo, during the 5/5 Portal, important changes help equalize the situation, while Pluto retrograding in Aquarius on the 6th will make you question who the changes really benefit. A third-quarter moon in that same sign gives us the confidence to ignore anyone who doubts our unique contributions throughout the 9th and 10th. When the Taurus-Gemini Cusp Week begins, we apply maximum effort to achieve all-encompassing communication. Mars moving into Taurus while Venus slides into Cancer during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Gemini on the 18th encourages us to put more energy into securing what we value most. Starting on May 20, Gemini season puts a spotlight on how we inspire others and bring people together from all walks of life. The decisions we make during the first-quarter moon in Virgo on the 23rd reflect these connections.

Monthly horoscopes for May 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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After realizing that you were what was missing all along, Aries, you are ready to set the world on fire. True to your flame, you burn bright and wild this month.

This energy is synonymous with the Full Moon in Sagittarius on May 31. This means that you have used the energy of the entire month to build and grow into the stronger version of yourself so that you can show your true power. Expect compliments and awe.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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After finally figuring out how to bring more balance into your life, Taurus, you feel more open and available to receive love this month.

Feeling more appreciated, you enjoy invaluable moments rather than shallow materialism or worthless tradition. One lesson you apply this month is that not everything that glitters is gold.

You communicate this new mindset after Mercury enters your sign on May 2, but you won't actually implement this until the New Moon in your sign on May 16th.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You start the month feeling more at ease, Gemini. This allows you to really enjoy life more and be recognized for who you truly are: The life of the party. People didn't know you had this in you, but they are happy to find out!

Since Cinco de Mayo, May 5, is an angel number day that denotes change, people expect to start seeing changes in you on this same day. After that, the rest of the month (and year) is your oyster. Enjoy!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Cancer, the actions you've taken have people all worked up this month. You've caused a stir, and now you're dealing with the aftermath.

When Mars moves into Taurus and Venus enters your sign under a waxing gibbous moon in Gemini on May 18, your actions reveal your true intentions. That's what will get people rattled, the reveal of what you have always planned to do, whether you said so before or not.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, your work and efforts truly amaze people this month. You always told people what you wanted to do, but now they see your thoughts come to life.

Expect this during the Taurus-Gemini Cusp week between May 17 and May 23. That week is full of all-encompassing connectivity, which is the perfect time for whatever you've been thinking about to finally come into fruition.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Virgo, you are not compromising this month. You know better, and you are more sure of yourself, which allows you to speak and act from a more confident place than people are used to.

Though the Full Moon in Scorpio on May 1 kickstarts this energy, it is when the first-quarter moon enters your sign on May 23 that your actions openly match your innermost thoughts or warnings given earlier in the month.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra, you're writing your own story in your voice this month. No longer concerned with people-pleasing or what anyone else thinks about what you have to say or how you feel, you're making yourself heard.

The Taurus energy, specifically while Mercury is in Taurus under a Taurus New Moon on May 16, is responsible for being stubbornly true to yourself.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, you're so impressive this month. More than being respected, which you always are, whatever you do or say truly fascinates people. They look forward to what you do next.

Expect to be called out for surprising folks on May 31 while Pluto retrogrades under the Full Moon in Sagittarius.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Good or bad, you're lingering with people this month, Sagittarius. You're leaving a lasting impact. It's not Halloween, but the question regarding you this month is, are you the trick or the treat?

The truth is exposed early in the month, especially during or as a result of the Full Moon in Scorpio on May 1.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Capricorn, you are taking charge this month. What else is new? You're not giving a warning or other options, and there's no game plan.

No one will know what you're doing or planning until it's done. And you won't care what they think about it either, because you figure they will see its value later. Your advice to them is to catch up.

Mars entering Taurus on May 18, especially during the first-quarter moon in Virgo on May 23, ensures two things about you. You are a force to be reckoned with, and you are protected.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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If a few moments frustrate you this month, Aquarius, there is a reason for it. It is to remind you of what is happening around you, namely that you are working with a team. Everyone has their part. Do yours and trust others to do theirs.

When Gemini season begins on May 20, you start seeing everything clearly again and connect the dots better, especially after May 28.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Pisces, you are finally in a position where your value is appreciated. You are feeling taken advantage of. In fact, you are able to grow.

More than that, you have endless opportunities to thrive and flourish abundantly. There are no limits here. Won't that be lovely?

Although Mercury stepping into Taurus on May 2 is the perfect setup for this situation, the New Moon in Taurus on May 16 is when your new season officially starts.

Olive Honey is an intuitive counselor, astrologer, and author. She holds an Associate's Degree in Music and a Bachelor's Degree in Arts Management.