Your Daily Horoscope For Saturday, April 25: Uranus Enters Gemini

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for April 25, 2026. Uranus moves into Gemini on Saturday, shaking up much of your life.

This transit introduces new ideas and disrupts old ones, breaking apart the mental frameworks you’ve unconsciously relied on. Conversations feel fated and electrically charged, as if a single sentence has the power to rearrange something fundamental within you.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, April 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries, the way you think and connect is undergoing a radical upgrade while Uranus is in Gemini. Conversations already feel more charged on Saturday, and you find yourself saying things you once held back.

This is a season of intellectual courage. Ask yourself if you are being honest enough to be understood. Follow what fascinates you, even if it leads you away from what’s familiar.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Taurus, your relationship to value is being rewired on April 25. Sudden changes around money or self-worth may push you to think differently about stability.

This isn’t about chaos for chaos’ sake. Uranus in Gemini is freeing you from outdated definitions of security. You feel called to monetize a skill you’ve overlooked or rethink how you exchange your time and energy.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini, you’re stepping into a version of yourself that refuses to be predictable. You may surprise even yourself. There’s a restlessness to Uranus in your sign, but it’s purposeful. You’re shedding an old skin of who you thought you had to be.

On Saturday, let yourself experiment with new ways of showing up. You are reinventing yourself over the next eight years. The only thing to avoid is shrinking back into a version of yourself that no longer fits.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Cancer, on Saturday, your inner world is disrupted in a way that asks for honesty about what you’ve been avoiding or suppressing. Your intuition and dreams feel louder now, almost like messages you can’t ignore.

This isn’t about having all the answers. Reflection and solitude are powerful tools. Not everything needs to be spoken. Some truths need to be felt first.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, your social world is changing, and so are your desires for the future. You find yourself drawn to new communities and collaborations that feel more aligned with who you’re becoming. Old connections that once felt natural now feel limiting or out of sync.

But Uranus in Gemini is about expansion, not loss. On April 25, let yourself outgrow spaces that can’t hold your evolution. The right people meet you where you are.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Virgo, your public life demands reinvention. The path you’ve been on suddenly feels too narrow and predictable.

You’re asked to think differently about success. On Saturday, you must make a decision that could change your career direction. A new opportunity or idea emerges unexpectedly.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra, your worldview is expanding in ways that feel both exciting and destabilizing. On April 25, you're questioning beliefs you’ve held for years. You feel drawn to new philosophies and ways of understanding life.

Travel and exposure to different perspectives shift something fundamental in you. This is about intellectual freedom. Growth doesn’t always look like certainty. It often looks like a willingness not to know.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, you’re entering a phase of deep transformation. While Uranus is in Gemini, you're asked to rethink intimacy and shared dynamics. This could impact your emotional bonds or financial entanglements.

On April 25, expect to experience sudden shifts that reveal where power is imbalanced or where something needs to evolve. Not for control, but to expose the truth.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sagittarius, as Uranus enters Gemini, your relationships are changing. The way you connect and communicate with others is evolving rapidly.

On Saturday, you attract people who challenge your perspective or mirror back truths you’ve been avoiding. The right relationships won’t require you to stay the same. They’ll expand you.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Capricorn, your daily life is ready for reinvention. The routines and systems you rely on are starting to feel outdated. This prompts you to find new ways of working and taking care of yourself.

Perhaps you lessen your workload or change your priorities. On Saturday, you’re asked to work smarter, not harder. Small changes now create a big impact over time.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius, your creativity is becoming unpredictable in the best way. You’re entering a phase when self-expression feels freer and less concerned with approval.

This sparks new artistic projects and romantic experiences. On April 25, let yourself play and feel joy. There’s magic in following what excites you without overthinking it.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Pisces, your home life and family are going through unexpected changes that push you to redefine what stability means. This could be physical, like a move or change in living situation, or emotional, like reassessing what truly feels safe and supportive.

On Saturday, you’re asked to build a life that reflects who you are now, not who you were. Comfort isn’t about staying the same.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.