Relationships Get So Much Better For 5 Zodiac Signs This Week, From April 27 - May 3

Relationships are getting so much better for five zodiac signs during the week of April 27 to May 3, 2026. The energy ramps up in the latter half of the week, helping you strengthen your emotional bonds.

Venus in Gemini aligns with Pluto in Aquarius on April 28. This energy favors connecting through conversations. It’s important that you let yourself dream and be completely transparent with what you’re feeling. This is part of the buildup to the Full Moon in Scorpio on May 1, the first of two Full Moons in May, making it a Blue Moon month. This lunar influence helps you talk about your emotional growth so you can embrace the change it brings into your relationship.

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While this is a transformative moon, the energy softens when Mercury moves into Taurus on May 2. Mercury in Taurus helps you find stability and be more compassionate in your conversations. This, in turn, helps strengthen relationships for these astrological signs.

1. Taurus

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Hold space for all that has changed, Taurus. The Full Moon in Scorpio rises on May 1, ushering in a period of release and emotional clarity. This coincides with the end of a cycle of learning and growth in your existing relationship, as Uranus finally moved out of Taurus and into Gemini on April 25. You can use this lunar event to share your emotions and release anything you've been still holding onto. This should feel like a return to lightness. Instead of wondering if you are going to stay together, this energy brings confirmation that you are.

If you’ve been dating during the last year, the Scorpio Full Moon helps you find closure with an important phase of growth. Scorpio governs your relationships and dating life, but it’s also a zodiac sign that you’re encouraged to find balance with. This water sign helps you to go deep and honor your feelings and needs. As the Full Moon rises, you finally feel ready to open yourself to new love.

2. Sagittarius

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Be honest about what you want, Sagittarius. With Venus now in Gemini, you are seeking freedom and new options. However, the still-potent collection of planets in Aries has you thinking about your long-term goals. This makes the alignment between Venus in Gemini and Pluto in Aquarius on April 28 a valuable one. Pluto in Aquarius encourages honest and transparent conversations, which is something you struggle with. Instead of working through your feelings on your own, be completely honest with your partner. You may be surprised by how they react.

If you are single, you have the chance to meet a true love match on April 28. The energy of Venus in Gemini and Pluto in Aquarius brings about a dynamic and deep conversation with someone new. Venus in Gemini seeks something original, while Pluto in Aquarius inspires you to talk about unconventional topics or get to know someone in a new way. Let yourself be inspired and embrace this new and exciting connection.

3. Scorpio

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Allow yourself to share your emotions, Scorpio. You are a water sign, but you feel your emotions differently than Pisces or Cancer. You often judge yourself or what you feel, and this creates a situation in which you are dishonest with yourself and the person you're with. As Mercury moves into Taurus on May 2, you are encouraged to release the judgment and share how you are feeling. You have been through so much recently, and you need to talk about it without judgment. You are allowed to feel everything you do, regardless of whether it makes sense or what it means for the future.

If you are single, new romantic possibilities start filtering in this week. Mercury in Taurus creates an active time in your romantic life and helps you to get out into the dating world again. While you receive new offers during this time, it’s also important that you take initiative. Don’t be afraid to ask someone out or make the first move. Taurus softens your energy, helping you receive new opportunities and give them a real shot.

4. Gemini

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Focus on what you want to build together, Gemini. The Sagittarius Moon aligns with Neptune in Aries on May 3, creating an opportunity to talk about your wishes for your life with your partner. This energy is about deepening your emotional bond through shared dreams and goals. The Sagittarius Moon focuses on how you are feeling with that someone special in your life, while Neptune in Aries encourages you to dream. This energy helps you set plans for the future. Entertain all options and don’t worry about what can realistically happen. Just enjoy the connection.

Falling in love with your best friend is the dream. If you’re single, then you may realize that love is a lot closer than you originally thought. The Moon-Neptune alignment brings about a romantic connection with someone who is already in your life. With the influence of Neptune, the relationship could feel too good to be true, but that’s exactly what happens when you fall in love with your best friend.

5. Cancer

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The Scorpio Full Moon on May 1, represents the end of one cycle and the start of a brand new one, Cancer. Scorpio brings about a transformation through truth, even if it's uncomfortable. Ending a cycle doesn’t mean your relationship is over, but you must let a certain chapter come to an end. Focus on embracing your relationship as is. Instead of always looking for what can be improved or worked on, try to love one another exactly as you are.

Dating can be difficult, especially when you finally know what you want. This phase that you are ending is an important one. The Scorpio Full Moon helps you find greater certainty about your needs and dreams for love. Move forward with confidence knowing you are finally ready for love. Someone may be coming in sooner than you think.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.