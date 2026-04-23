The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From April 27 - May 3, 2026

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from April 27 to May 3, 2026, a calm of certainty settles over you, as you know that you are operating in divine timing.

This is the last week that all planets are direct, so it's a good idea to use that energy to start new projects and seize the lucky opportunities that arise. And arise they will on some extra lucky days this week, including Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.

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Venus in Gemini aligns with Pluto in Aquarius on April 28. Venus in Gemini is all about opportunities for greater abundance, while Pluto in Aquarius provides the support to help you create whatever you wish. This energy is filled with possibility and a sense of destiny. On May 1, the Full Moon rises in Scorpio. This energy feels enticing and important, and as Mercury enters Taurus on May 2, it becomes easier to trust that this path you’re on is exactly where you are meant to be.

Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Friday, May 1

The Scorpio Full Moon rises on May 1, a very lucky day for you that you are absolutely ready for. This lunar cycle marks an important shift in how you feel about yourself.

Scorpio invites you to revel in your truth instead of fearing it. Change is truly a gift, and with this Full Moon, it's important to allow yourself to outgrow who you once were so that you can step into your destiny.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, May 2

Trust in yourself when Mercury enters your sign on May 2. Mercury's energy is lucky for you because it enables you to see situations for your benefit and improve how you communicate.

This transit helps you have confidence in yourself and speak up in spaces where you normally remain silent. Allow yourself to take up space in your life and show your authenticity to the world.

Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Wednesday, April 29

It’s never too late to make a wish, Gemini. A wish is a form of manifestation. It’s not just about silly childhood pastimes, but believing so deeply in your wish that it can’t help but come true.

Remember this on April 29. Venus is in your zodiac sign, amping up your power of attraction. You can have anything you’ve ever dreamed of, but you first have to believe it's possible.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Friday, May 1

Change can be uncomfortable, Cancer, but it's always worth it. When the Full Moon in Scorpio rises on May 1, a theme comes to fruition, or you finally choose to move in a new direction.

Scorpio energy reminds you that to truly live is to embrace change. There is no joy or romance in trying to keep everything the same. Instead, you must believe that the future will be far better than the past if you allow it to be.

Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Saturday, May 2

Pay attention to the offers on the table on May 2, sweet Leo. Mercury enters Taurus on Saturday, helping to generate new opportunities for success in your professional life. This is part of an ongoing shift that results in you living a completely different life than you once imagined.

Consider every offer on the table, and those that are yet to arrive. You deserve stability and ease in your career without having to sacrifice personal time or money. Hold fast to this knowledge and say yes to what arrives.

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Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Tuesday, April 28

Venus in Gemini trines Pluto in Aquarius on April 28, introducing a new way to approach your career. You are one of the most diligent and hard-working zodiac signs. However, that often leads you to feel depleted and burnt out.

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The energy of Venus and Pluto brings opportunities to change how you work. This could be a new position or shifting to freelance work. Remember that you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your well-being for success. You deserve to feel supported in your life, Virgo.

Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Saturday, May 2

While the universe is always supporting you, that doesn’t mean it won’t require work. You must be an active participant in what you want to manifest. This means looking into opportunities for change and improvement.

Research new places to live, or look into what it would take to start your own business as Mercury enters Taurus on May 2. This energy allows you to take action on your dreams by making a plan for them to become reality.

Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Friday, May 1

Surrender to your truth when the Full Moon rises in your zodiac sign on May 1, concluding the lunar cycle that began on November 20, 2025. This has been a deeply personal time when you’ve reflected on your inner narrative and beliefs that shape your life decisions.

You now know that if you want a different life, it must begin within yourself. Reflect on what you’re ready to release with this Full Moon, knowing that you are ready to step fully into your fate.

Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Saturday, May 2

Invest in making it work, Sagittarius. Starting on May 2, the energy of Mercury entering Taurus invites you to reflect on what you can do to improve the structure of your life.

Whether you’re looking to make important strides in your career or personal life, you have to put in the effort. Be willing to make plans and research how to bring your dreams to life.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Tuesday, April 28

You often stick with what is tried and true, especially in terms of your career and financial life. However, with the alignment of Venus and Pluto on April 28, be open to new ways of making money.

Challenge yourself to try something different on Tuesday, as you can’t keep doing what you’ve been doing. Let yourself grow, and take chances to improve your finances so that you can have the life you deserve.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Friday, May 1

A new point of growth begins on May 1 when the Full Moon in Scorpio rises, encouraging you to grow and embrace a new professional path. Scorpio governs this area of your life, meaning the changes you make in your career are always due to your internal growth process.

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Yet, it also means that you must feel connected to the work that you’re doing, even if the salary is in alignment with your growth. Look for what feels purposeful to you, Aquarius, and remember to keep growing.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Saturday, May 2

Set your plans in motion on May 2, Pisces. When Mercury enters Taurus on Saturday it brings an opportunity to put your plans into action. Taurus governs your communication and contracts. During this time, you are able to see matters clearly, which helps you achieve the success you desire.

While you’re focusing on launching your newest dream, remember that Taurus also requires patience. You will receive a sign when it’s finally time to take action.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.