Life Goes Back To Normal For 4 Zodiac Signs On April 25, Says An Astrologer

Life is finally getting back to normal for four zodiac signs after April 25, 2026. According to professional astrologer Amy Demure, this is the day "an eight-year-long struggle finally comes to an end," as Uranus enters Gemini.

While Uranus in Taurus was an exhausting cycle for these astrological signs, who likely experienced "losses and chaos in multiple areas of their lives" since Uranus first entered Taurus in 2018, "which is the worst possible sign for it to be in," Demure explained.

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Though major change and transformation are still on the way, at the very least, having the planet of revolutionary change in Gemini is a much more manageable energy for the following signs.

1. Taurus

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You crave stability, Taurus, which made the last eight years of having the planet of change itself in your zodiac sign anything but easy. Your life likely looks a lot different than it did when Uranus first entered Taurus in 2018, but things finally start getting back to normal after April 25.

Once Uranus is in Gemini, you can expect to have a lot more peace and stability in your life. It was challenging for sure, but Uranus had to disrupt your life so you wouldn't stay trapped in stagnation. So, while the past few years might've been tough, good fortune is heading your way after going through the most exhausting cycle of your lifetime.

2. Leo

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Life hasn't been the fairest to you, Leo. From difficulties in love to financial hardships, this cycle has been draining you each month at a time. Luckily, this exhausting cycle is coming to an end on April 25, leaving room for your life to go back to normal.

According to Demure, you're stepping into the highest timeline of your life. From your career finally taking off to your relationships stabilizing, you won't have to endure this kind of chaos for at least another decade. During this time, you'll be creating the life you've been itching for as you step into your full potential. So, if you've been waiting for your big moment, now is the time to start getting excited.

3. Scorpio

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If there's one zodiac sign that's been going through it lately, it's you, Scorpio. From family disputes to experiencing stagnation in your career, life has felt rather unfair to you as of late. Luckily, things in your life start getting back to normal after April 25.

As Uranus leaves Taurus, your sister sign, you aren't just gaining a new routine or better confidence. You'll also be cutting off any relationships that no longer serve you, astrologer Jeanne Graye explained. While you may experience "another last wave of unpredictability," according to Gray, "this is the final push" before you have the clarity you've been looking for.

4. Aquarius

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Aquarius, you've experienced what feels like nonstop changes to your home life over the last eight years. But life gets back to normal once Uranus enters Gemini on April 25, marking "a transition from domestic upheaval...to a radical liberation of your creative self-expression as well as your experience of joy and romance," astrologer Brianna Brock explained in a video.

At first, it'll be a huge adjustment period as you reflect on what you want out of life. However, as Uranus starts settling into its new home, you can expect to find your voice. Through speaking your mind, you'll be rebuilding your foundation and forming a better social connection.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.