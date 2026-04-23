3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week, From April 27 - May 3

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success from April 27 to May 3, 2026, because this week, they're willing to take a risk and try something different.

This is the last full week with all planets direct, making it the perfect time to take that chance if you haven’t yet. When all planets are direct, you’re able to move forward more easily, and with Mercury entering Taurus on May 2, you can do so with logic and a mind for success.

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Taurus is one of the most financially wealthy zodiac signs as it blends practicality with discipline. With Mercury in this earth sign, you are able to approach your financial life and any new risks with that same energy. If there is anything you want to start or take a chance on, this is the week to do so.

1. Aries

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Be open to new offers, Aries. Mercury in Taurus helps to bring new opportunities into your life this week. Taurus governs your finances, so it’s important to be mindful of its energies when approaching themes around salary and budgets.

Taurus brings patience and diligence to how you handle your financial life. It’s not always about quick decisions and being impulsive. Instead, it’s about being confident that the decision you’re making benefits you in the ways you desire. This week, expect to see your finances improve, along with your overall sense of abundance.

2. Libra

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Start looking ahead, Libra. The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 1 brings a financial chapter in your life to a close, which also means another one is just beginning. This lunar event brings a change in how you feel about yourself and your financial status. Rather than just strictly talking about numbers, this energy asks you to reflect on all that is involved in living a life that you deserve.

Hold space for your feelings during this Full Moon. Reflect on what you’ve learned since the New Moon on November 20, 2025, and be willing to look ahead. This is the time to put any feelings of unworthiness or lack behind you, so that you can start moving forward and embodying what you’ve always deserved.

3. Taurus

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Seize those incredible ideas, Taurus. Venus in Gemini aligns with Neptune in Aries on April 28, encouraging you to capitalize on an idea that you’ve had. Although this provides a positive increase in your finances, it may feel foreign as it’s not about a logical business plan, but your intuition. Listen to your inner self, and jot down the ideas that you’ve had. That is the way to start elevating your finances.

Venus in Gemini helps draw greater opportunities and abundance into your life. It also comes with new and exciting opportunities. With Neptune in Aries intensifying your intuition, it’s going to help you realize that the dreams and ideas you’ve been having aren’t random. Take your idea and turn it into a plan for success.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.