3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On April 25, 2026

On April 25, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune. It's easy enough to believe in miracles when Jupiter is direct, and that general feeling of hope and positivity brings about a turn of fortune.

Things may just turn on a dime for these astrological signs. Saturday shows us that nothing is locked in a permanent position. Good fortune happens when it happens, and on this day, we experience it.

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The universe is removing blocks from our path, and this could be emotional or even physical. We're getting over the stuff that holds us back and finally moving forward. On Saturday, we've turned the corner, and our fortune is waiting for us on the other side.

1. Leo

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This lucky Jupiter transit brings you a confidence surge, Leo, and it has you believing once again in all things bright and beautiful. You have seen what negative thinking has done to you over the past few months, and you're quite simply over it. No more!

This attitude change, however, is magic. It allows you to access the flow of positive energy and turn your fortune around. You're all for that, and you're ready to make the best of it.

Your experiences during this day show you that everything stems from your own mind. In other words, obstacles exist if you believe they do, as do paths to freedom. On Saturday, you choose freedom, and this turns your fortune around for the better.

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2. Taurus

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And just like that, your fortune seems to take a turn for the better. That's life, isn't it? One minute, you think you lost it all, and then the next, every bit of good luck comes right back at you.

During this lucky transit, you feel seen. It's as if the universe is finally recognizing you and showing you a little love, Taurus. This is the day you unlock your fortune in some very practical ways.

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Because you've always believed in yourself, when good luck hits, you feel it all the more. When fortune turns for you on Saturday, you know exactly what to do with it to make it last.

3. Aquarius

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You've just got yourself a fresh new perspective on something that you once thought of as uninteresting or stuck. This brings about the turn of fortune for you, Aquarius. Staying open to different ideas and viewpoints allows luck to enter your life.

This Jupiter transit taps into that place within you that wants to give things a second chance. Although rose colored glasses get a bad rep, on this day, they are just what you need. When you adopt a positive mindset, you're able to attract good fortune and change your life for the better.

So, it seems that this change of attitude is at the heart of your newly discovered fortune. This is not a fleeting moment of good luck. It has wings and can really last.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.