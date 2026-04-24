Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For April 27 - May 3 — The Full Moon Rises In Scorpio

Weekly horoscopes for April 27 to May 3, 2026, are here for each zodiac sign. Now that Uranus and Venus have settled into the sign of Gemini, the Virgo Moon at the start of the week has us all comfortable communicating. Communication is a theme of the week as the Moon moves into Libra on the 28th, showing us the value of sharing and listening to ideas and being present with others.

The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 1 reminds us what is worth fighting for. This Taurus season feels more grounding now that Uranus has found a new home away from this earth sign. With the Sun in this sign, it's easy for us to both show our dedication to loved ones and show up for ourselves this week.

Weekly horoscopes for April 27 to May 3, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Gaining more discipline is a theme at the start of the week, Aries. Having a planner will help you stay ahead and be on track with your goals.

When the Moon is in Libra, starting on Tuesday, understanding what others want brings stronger bonds. You often feel compelled to put yourself first, but this energy reminds you that there's a time and place to be more empathetic and compassionate.

A new story unravels as the Full Moon in Scorpio rises on May 1, awakening the adventurer in you. Even with Saturn in your sign somewhat slowing you down, there are still opportunities for you to reach the stars. However, you need to make practical plans since Neptune may have you preferring to daydream without any grounding.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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The changes happening in your relationship sector become evident this week now that Uranus is in a new sign and the Full Moon in Scorpio is here to show you the possibilities.

During the Virgo Moon at the start of the week, love feels attainable and inspiring. You're more comfortable being vulnerable with others this week, Taurus, and Tuesday's Libra Moon opens the doors and encourages you to shift your communication style.

Once the Full Moon in Scorpio takes the stage on May 1, you may reminisce on an old love story you may have forgotten. Building upon existing relationships is easier now without the chaos from Uranus. If you're single, starting this week, it's easier to begin a new relationship as long as you are willing to put your heart on your sleeve.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Mercurial energy continues throughout this week. With Uranus now in your sign, communication is essential as well.

The Virgo Moon shifts your attention to family and your history. You could learn something new about your surroundings or become more curious about your heritage.

Starting on Tuesday, the Venusian energy from the Libra Moon serves as a confidence-boosting energy. With Venus in your sign, Gemini, you're inspired to treat yourself. Switch up your style a bit, explore restaurants, or go to the theater to tap into this energy.

We have a Full Moon in the sign of Scorpio this week, bringing you closer to topics that spark your interest. You'll likely feel compelled to start a new course, read a book you’ve had on your list, or pour your heart out through journaling.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Things begin feeling more intense this week with the Full Moon in Scorpio showing us how to face our emotions.

The Virgo Moon at the start of the week makes you stand out and not shy away from the spotlight. Prepare to feel more popular over the next several days as this energy continues throughout the Libra lunation.

Tackling responsibilities is important during this time, and you're driven to get things done with the Cardinal energy serving as fuel. As long as you don't burn yourself out, it's a favorable week for you, Cancer, as Taurus season assists.

The Moon in Scorpio has you eyeing for first place in what you do. You are here to show others your talents and how you’re a worthy opponent.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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During the Virgo Moon on Monday, you'll likely feel a desire to clear away any clutter around your home. Organizing your space brings you a sense of control this week. During this Taurus season, it is easier to channel your artistic energy, which flourishes in your home.

When the Moon is in Libra midweek, you develop a fascination with traveling and researching new things. You could be inspired to begin a new learning journey at this time.

On Friday, the Full Moon in Scorpio unleashes more of your creative energy and encourages you to be more confident with your self-expression. Your friendships feel more meaningful now, and they might go to you for guidance this week if there are any conflicts due to the intense Aries energy.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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The Moon in your sign at the start of the week is exactly the boost you needed as this Taurus season gets you pushing ahead. Uranus is now in a new sign, which may have you second-guessing yourself, Virgo. But the Moon in your sign could be the key needed to unlock your ego.

Starting on Tuesday, the Libra Moon has you prioritizing finances and becoming more cognizant when it comes to managing them.

You welcome the Full Moon in Scorpio with open arms on Friday, since this is a transit that pushes you to face the past and begin the healing process. You have support from the universe with Jupiter in Cancer reminding you that the past is not meant to hold you back, but it will show you how to navigate the future.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Getting to know yourself during this Taurus season will help you embrace this chaotic Uranian energy.

The Virgo Moon makes Monday a good day for you to tackle responsibilities and stay ahead. As a Cardinal sign, you're experiencing the pressures from Saturn, which is ultimately helping you develop stronger routines and become more accustomed to the pressure.

Starting on Tuesday, the Moon in your sign helps you reclaim your control and empowers you to go forward, even if you don’t believe in yourself fully just yet. Nothing can stop you during this time, as Saturn and Mars continue providing you with discipline and courage.

At the end of the week, the Scorpio Full Moon reveals how your relationships have evolved over the last six months. Creating balance is important over the weekend.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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All eyes are on you this week with the Full Moon rising in your sign on Friday, Scorpio.

But first, the Virgo Moon makes the start of the week a gorgeous time to meet up with friends and embrace new ideas. This Taurus season is making your interactions with others flow beautifully.

Inspiration returns this week as we slowly pull away from the power of the Aries energy. When the Moon is in Libra on Tuesday and Wednesday, it's a good time for reflection and gaining more understanding of your future goals.

On Friday, the Moon in your sign shows you any errors you have made in the past and teaches you how to polish your skills as you focus on improvement. Now that Uranus is in a new sign, this can also usher in a new beginning for you as you plant seeds that will allow your career to flourish in the next several years.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Missing puzzle pieces are coming to light during the next few days with Uranus now in a new zodiac sign.

When the Moon is in Virgo on Monday, you'll likely receive new responsibilities. Tackle them one at a time and don’t let your ego cloud you, Sagittarius. The Moon enters Libra on Tuesday, helping you get more organized and find the support you may need from others. While Aries season encouraged you to brainstorm, Taurus season is helping you to put your plans in action.

During the Scorpio Moon energy from Friday and into the weekend, you are given an opportunity to show up for yourself, especially with Uranus in your relationship sector. Prepare to see your day-to-day activities shift at this time as Taurus season adds more stability to them.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Your life really starts blooming this week, Capricorn.

The Virgo Moon sets the tone on Monday and reminds you that, as an Earth sign, being diligent with what you do and taking your time to produce your work is valuable in the long run. The week also teaches you that being methodical helps you improve and strengthen your purpose. On Tuesday, the Moon in Libra reflects how to be more comfortable as a leader during this Taurus season.

The potent Scorpio Full Moon feels rewarding on Friday. Congratulate yourself on your successes and victories over the last six months. Celebrating with friends over the weekend feels healing.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Establishing your place in the Sun is a theme this week, Aquarius. You're soaring through this Taurus season.

The Virgo energy on Monday reminds you that planning is essential, especially now that Uranus is in Gemini, showing you an abundance of potential paths. Take the time to be more analytical during this lunation.

Starting on Tuesday, a calming Libra Moon adds some grounding energy and optimism to your week. Connect with the hobbies that bring you joy, which could help navigate the challenging Saturn and Mars conjunction.

During the Full Moon in Scorpio at the end of the week, you get more acquainted with your dreams, but also learn how to play the role of diplomat, especially if you're aiming for career expansion.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Romance might feel frigid with the Aries energy still bringing some chaos this week, Pisces. Nevertheless, you are reminded of the beauty of love and connection for the next few days.

The Libra energy enhances your connections on Tuesday, bringing to light what you desire and how you have grown over the last several years.

On Friday, the Full Moon in Scorpio is an empowering energy showing you the direction you may desire to take your learning in order to begin planting seeds for your future. For those seeking love, the lunation is a good time to meet new people. Those in relationships see how their bonds strengthen.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.