6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Success On April 25, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and success on April 25, 2026. Saturday is an Earth Snake Remove Day, so something that's been confusing you gets cut out clean.

The thing about Remove Days is that the second something leaves, a better thing has space to come in. That is where the luck is today. Not in adding more, but in removing the one thing that was in the way. For these animal signs, the moment this happens you’ll realize that you didn’t know how much it was affecting you until it’s over.

Advertisement

1. Snake

Design: YourTango

April 25 hits you in a way that feels almost too clean. Someone who was giving mixed signals suddenly becomes very clear, but not in the way you expected. They pull back and instead of feeling confused, you feel done.

Advertisement

The second you stop trying to read into it, something else comes in that is way more direct. This could be someone new showing clear interest or an opportunity that does not require you to question it. The contrast is so obvious that you will not go back to what was unclear before.

2. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There is something on Saturday that gets canceled or taken off your plate. At first you might think it’s inconvenient, but within hours, you realize that it actually worked in your favor.

When that space opens up, you end up somewhere else talking to someone else way better. That is where the real opportunity is. This is one of those moments where a 'no' directly leads you to something that improves your life, and you will see the connection clearly.

3. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Saturday brings a moment where you finally stop carrying something financially that was not yours to carry. This could be a responsibility or even just a situation where you were overgiving.

The second you pull back, there is an immediate sense of relief. You either save money or realize you have more than you thought. That correction sets you up for something more stable moving forward.

4. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There is a conversation on April 25 where you realize someone is not on the same level as you and instead of trying to meet them there, you just stop engaging.

That decision changes your trajectory fast. You naturally move toward something that actually matches your vibe. The difference is instant. Finally! Good stuff is here!

5. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Saturday is the day you finally lose interest in something that had more control over your attention than you want to admit. Something just changes in you and you get over it.

Your energy comes back in a very real way. You’re able to focus on something that brings you actual success, and it starts moving faster than expected. You don’t have to try any harder, dear Rabbit. It’s all happening now.

Advertisement

6. Dog

Design: YourTango

There is something on April 25 that you were waiting on, and instead of it coming through, you realize you don’t actually need it anymore.

You stop waiting, you make your own move, and almost immediately you get a response that is better than what you were waiting for in the first place. Saturday is one of those days where letting go of the original outcome leads you directly to a better one. Whew!

Advertisement

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.