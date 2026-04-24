4 Zodiac Signs Receive Major Blessings From The Universe On April 25, 2026

On April 25, 2026, four zodiac signs receive major blessings from the universe. Sun square Pluto is a serious transit that opens a door to both great opportunity and outstanding transformation.

We finally see what can't go on anymore, and what we need to do to change our ways, radically and permanently. We know that nothing in life is free, but we are certainly going to use our experience as currency. This buys us a powerful and positive transformation.

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1. Aries

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Your transformation on April 25 isn't passive, Aries. You're aligning yourself with power, and you mean to make big changes happen right now. You're not letting things happen to you. Instead, you choose to become the force that brings about the change.

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During Sun square Pluto on Saturday, you are a true transformative superpower. Reinvention is no big deal to you. Although it's a big thing, it's something that you readily accept as an event that must take place in your life. You are ready to change and grow.

2. Cancer

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What feels like a gift for you, Cancer, is really your own nerve rising to the surface, letting you know that the time for change is here. You take this as a sign on Saturday, and you get moving on it, pronto. If there's one thing this transit brings out in you, it's the kind of emotional empowerment that has you trusting your own feelings.

When the Sun squares Pluto on April 25, you aren't dwelling in doubt anymore. You're on the move, and you aren't going to stop until you reach the top. You know that you've needed a serious change, and now, the time is right, and you're on it. Do your finest!

3. Libra

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For the past few weeks, you've felt drained and not like yourself. Your personality needs a booster shot, and Sun square Pluto comes to you as a blessing from the universe. Because of this powerful astrological event, you see that change isn't going to just happen out of nowhere. You need to confront what needs to change and then do what is necessary.

It's time to take matters into your own hands. The major lesson and gift here lets you know that you're in charge of your own life, Libra. If you're not happy where you are now, then it's up to you to move.

4. Sagittarius

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It's time for a big change, Sagittarius, and ready or not, here it comes. Your blessing from the universe shows up as a well-thought-out change of heart. Perhaps it really is time for you to take a different direction.

This transit brings up the idea that maybe you're not as locked in on your path as you thought. Perhaps trying a new way is actually the key to a happier existence. Pluto's power of transformation backs you up. All things are possible, and all you have to do on Saturday is try something new. You are brave and powerful, and it's time to bring important change into your daily routine.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.