Life Gets A Lot Better For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs After Saturday, April 25

Life is getting a lot better for three Chinese zodiac signs after April 25, 2026. Saturday is an Earth Snake Remove Day during a Water Dragon Pillar Month and the Year of the Fire Horse.

For a bright future, it's important to address problems that hinder your ability to see things in the best light. For example, worrying about finances or wondering what will happen during global events. There may even be a part of you that feels small and hopeless, thinking that you can't make a difference in the world. Yet, the powerful energy provided by Saturday's Remove energy reveals that the first step toward improving your own life is to remove what blocks hope.

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Instead of listing all the worries that play out in your mind, these animal signs are taking action. One by one, with the cunning and slick nature of a Fire Snake, you tap into your inner Yang energy to swiftly remove it.

1. Dragon

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Dragon, you decide to take matters into your own hands when it comes to protecting your emotional health. On April 25, you realize that social media is affecting how you feel throughout the day. Rather than doomscrolling on your phone to distract yourself from boredom or to see the latest news like you would normally do, you choose to go for a walk or sit in your thoughts.

Removing your attention from social media is a positive first step toward feeling better. Initially, the silence is deadening, and you have to resist the urge to fill the time with noise. But, with the grounded energy of the Earth Snake, you let the anxiety pass.

2. Snake

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You get a powerful boost of determination on April 25 because the day falls under your animal sign. The Remove Day energy is perfect for channeling worry into productivity. You have a full schedule with much to do. Yet, if you let yourself focus on the length of your task list, time will fly, and you won't check each item off. Instead, you stop and look intentionally at what is before you to see if each item has the same deadline.

When you are strategic, you note what activities can be done tomorrow. You don't need to read the news right now or consume headlines on your For You Page. You don't have to doomscroll during work hours, so you choose to mute notifications. By waiting until the end of the day to veg out on social media, you clear distractions and maximize your work.

3. Rat

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The energy of the Fire Horse paired with that of the Earth Snake on Saturday helps you to make a mind-body connection that's powerful and healthy. You decide that, to make your life instantly better, it starts with a dopamine rush from walking briskly or getting out into nature. You know that exercise and some sunlight help you stay grounded in the present moment.

While you can't control the actions of the world or make problems stop, you can calm your busy mind. Having a sense of internal calm means you can face the world with your chin held high. You have inner peace, and when something disrupts it, you let it go. You decide that if a call needs to be made, you'll be the one to make it. You can talk about solutions instead of complaining about problems. Your voice can help others become aware. By doing this, you discover new ways to make your life and those around you better.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.