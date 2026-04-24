3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck All Week, From April 27 - May 3

Three zodiac signs have really good luck all week, from April 27 to May 3, 2026. It's a great week to trust in fate so deeply that you know being patient only increases your luck.

When Venus in Gemini and Pluto in Aquarius meet on April 28, the energy brings options and the ability to embrace change in your life. This could include a new life path or a surprising opportunity, and that's why trust and patience are key. Use this energy to focus on exploring the chances for luck that arise before the Full Moon in Scorpio rises on May 1. This is the first of two Full Moons in May, bringing in luck and making it a Blue Moon month.

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As Mercury enters Taurus on May 2, you feel at ease in this process. Trust that you are on the right path, and that it’s safe to have faith in what you know is meant for you.

1. Virgo

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Mercury enters Taurus on May 2, where it remains through May 17. Mercury is the planet of communication, and in Taurus, it brings lucky opportunities into your life. Taurus is an abundant and joyful zodiac sign. With Mercury here, this week is about both luck and living a happy life. It also helps you to find the right words to get ahead, even if it requires patience.

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It’s important to take your time and focus on creating stability with any new endeavors you begin, Virgo. Be open to what comes in during this time, especially those offers that seem too good to be true or take you out of your comfort zone. Rather than focusing only on what makes sense, hold space for where your heart wants to take you. This helps you achieve a better balance so that you can also attract greater luck.

2. Libra

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Your life transforms this week, Libra. Venus in Gemini aligns with Pluto in Aquarius on April 28, bringing life-altering opportunities and exciting changes. This helps introduce a change in what you’ve envisioned for the future. Let yourself become comfortable with the unknown and take new chances toward your dreams.

While patience is key in seeing how it all unfolds, this energy brings in incredible abundance. You are set up to embark on a new beginning that brings in greater abundance and immense joy. Your sense of creativity is also heightened, so if you’ve been dreaming of starting your own business or returning to the arts, this is the time to do so. You deserve to live the life you’ve always dreamed of.

3. Pisces

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Hold space for the process as the Full Moon in Scorpio rises on May 1, Pisces. This lunar cycle began with the New Moon on November 20, 2025, so reflect on what was just beginning around this time, as something related to that is coming to fruition. Scorpio governs themes of luck and new beginnings. It asks that you get to the truth of a situation or your feelings so you can build the life of your dreams.

While the Scorpio Full Moon means that something is coming to fruition, it also carries a magical energy. This is the first of two full moons in May, so there is already a sense of destiny and fate at play. Pay attention to your feelings during this lunation, as well as any messages or offers that arise. With the Blue Moon on May 31, you could be on the brink of an incredible shift in your life.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.