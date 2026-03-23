Mercury Retrograde Is Over — How Mercury Direct Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Mercury retrograde is over, but the planet still has a very powerful effect this week. The Gemini Moon starts things off, and the week ends with the Moon in Virgo, another Mercury-ruled sign.

Communication is heightened, and we have to learn how to manage our emotions. On March 25, the Cancer Moon brings us opportunities to show compassion and kindness to others. When the Moon is in Leo on March 27, we surprise ourselves by connecting with our gifts. This week slowly helps us break free from the drowsiness of the Mercury retrograde now that the planet of communication is direct.

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Aries

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This is an empowering week, as you are embarking on a new journey and the start of your season. With Mercury now direct, your thoughts are clearer, and you have the motivation to succeed. The Leo Moon brings to light your creative power. This is not the time to doubt yourself. Instead, focus on becoming your own greatest cheerleader. While Saturn may try to discourage you, Jupiter pushes you to discover your talents.

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Taurus

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This week, you are taking charge and moving forward, Taurus. The Moon in Cancer allows you to brainstorm some potent ideas that help you become more efficient in your workspace. This is also an excellent moment to spend time with the people you love and care about most. It's easier to understand the dynamics with others when the Moon meets Jupiter.

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Gemini

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With the Moon in your sign at the start of the week, and Mercury now direct, you connect with people from the past. You are also more focused on financial growth, with the Cancer Moon teaching you new methods connected to savings. You are more cognizant of your spending habits at this time. Developing discipline is challenging but manageable with Saturn in Aries.

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Cancer

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Love and romance are tied to the transits this week, Cancer. When the Moon meets Jupiter in your sign, you understand your partner on a deeper level. You also understand your own love language a lot better. If you’re in a relationship, discussing any problems is simpler now that Mercury is direct. Aries season shows you how to step into your power and feel more confident.

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Leo

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The Moon is in your sign this week, Leo, meeting with the Sun and Saturn in Aries. This allows you to research the themes you are most interested in. Aries season encourages you to embark on a learning journey, which could also be a period of self-discovery. This fiery season shows you the potential that you hold and how not to lose sight of your dreams.

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Virgo

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This week, with the Moon in Gemini, you are pushed to work extremely hard. However, you are not without support this Aries season. Saturn is no longer aspecting your sign, and the Leo Moon helps you recalibrate later this week. With Mercury, your ruler, now direct, everything becomes easier. Even if you face challenges, you are able to learn from them.

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Libra

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The start of the week brings about a quirky and charming dynamic, as the Gemini Moon pushes you to connect with new people or to focus on your creative talents. With the Moon in Leo, some of the same themes continue, but the transit helps you to get back to a project you lost a connection to. Aries season is pushing you to be more independent. You are motivated to learn from the past to create something magical.

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Scorpio

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If you’ve been too commanding or overbearing, it all comes to a head this week, Scorpio. Thankfully, Mercury is direct, allowing you to have pertinent discussions and bring a lot more balance to your relationship dynamics. For those in leadership positions, Aries season provides insight into growing these skills, while the Moon in Cancer could show you how to be more compassionate and understanding. Having empathy is essential when we interact with others.

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Sagittarius

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Things have felt nebulous lately, with Mercury retrograde bringing some challenges and irritating periods. Now with Mercury direct, you are able to have more control. You must be present with your emotions this week. The retrograde had you bottle up your emotions, but the Mercurial lunations at the start and end of the week help you write or speak up about what you’ve bottled inside. Channel this energy through creative ventures in order to feel less overwhelmed.

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Capricorn

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This week, you have the option to go slow and to be present with yourself. While Aries season encourages you to go full speed ahead, it is important to take it easy and smell the flowers every now and then. Get back to the relationships and the people that inspire and add love to your world. Reach out to friends and family because this is a time for you to strengthen your bonds with others.

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Aquarius

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This is an exciting period with the Gemini Moon showing you how to be more disciplined. Aries season teaches you how to be more bold about pursuing what you would like to do. Some of the lessons from the eclipse echo during this time, but you are learning how to take pride in what you have accomplished. You are ready to stay focused and persistent when it comes to achieving your goals.

Pisces

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This week, you are moving forward and learning from the Mercury transit in your sign. Now that Mercury is direct, you are able to get back to a creative project or allow an idea to flourish. Use this Aries season to work on a plan and allow your ideas to grow. Do not feel discouraged if things feel out of your control. Instead, maintain an optimistic mindset and don't let the past dictate your present moment

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.