3 Zodiac Signs That Pretty Much Get Away With Everything, According To An Astrologer

While some people always seem to get the short end of the stick, the three zodiac signs that pretty much get away with everything aren't part of that group.

According to astrologer Sai Avani, "nothing sticks" to these astrological signs who "seem to escape all consequences." Whether it's wiggling their way out of trouble or being financially blessed, fortune comes easily to these three signs. Without even meaning to, life has a way of favoring them the most — and yes, everyone else is a little jealous!, causing everyone around you to feel slightly jealous. So, if you're any of these three signs, congrats — you're one of the lucky ones.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you know full well you have an uncanny ability to get away with pretty much everything. Sorry, but when it comes to accountability, you're constantly finding ways to dodge it, said Avani.

“They can see every side of an argument, and if you are to call them out, even if you’re really in the right, they’re just going to agree with you and then at the same time tell you that you’re completely wrong,” Avani explained.

Known as good manipulators, Geminis can distract you and have you talking about something else completely, leading to them getting away with everything. This is a trap, as doing so will distract from the main issue, making you look like the villain and them look like the victim. Now, does this mean avoid all Geminis? Of course not. However, be wary whenever you have a conflict. They may be charming, but they absolutely know how to manipulate.

2. Pisces

Pisces, you're pretty good at getting away with everything because you're "just so evasive when it comes to anything that’s to do with responsibility or accountability,” Avani explained. It might be wise to never call a Pisces out, because this zodiac sign isn't typically known for wanting to face hard realities.

Pisces has a tendency to either ghost you or explode on you. This isn’t a great feeling, as this can sometimes make you feel like you’re the bad guy. So, if you’re going to go up against a Pisces, keep it concise and to the point. While other zodiac signs may or may not handle criticism well, Pisces has a way of unconsciously turning it on you the more you say.

3. Libra

Finally, the last zodiac sign that gets away with everything is Libra. Known as the ultimate chess masters, they’re three moves ahead of everyone else. From their career to their relationship, Libras are always calling the shots behind the scenes. As Avani said, “They’re the ultimate public agency for themselves, and they’ll get you to do what they want.”

Whether it’s convincing you to change your plans or change your opinion, they’ll slowly have you hanging onto their every word, causing you to become hyperdependent on them. That being said, there's no reason to cut them off. As long as you have your own independence and backbone, Libra's perfectionistic tendencies shouldn't interfere too much.

