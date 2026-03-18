3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Big Financial Upgrade During Aries Season From March 20 - April 20, Says An Astrologer

Three zodiac signs are experiencing a big financial upgrade during Aries season, says an astrologer. The astrological season from March 20 to April 20, 2026, "is going to be the number one time for you financially," astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck claimed.

While the Sun is in Aries, we tend to be a lot bolder and impulsive, unafraid to initiate the change we want to see in our lives instead of just waiting for it to happen. This works out well for these astrological signs who experience this brave and pioneering energy in areas of their lives that directly affect their money. When the Sun enters Aries on March 20, it joins Venus, the planet that rules money, giving finances an extra boost that leads to a major financial upgrade for these astrological signs.

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1. Pisces

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Pisces, you're experiencing a big financial upgrade during Aries season because Aries rules your house of money. According to Brobeck, this means that "Starting on March 20th, you'll be very likely to receive some sort of financial elevation."

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From your business booming to your side hustle performing very well, expect to receive a little extra money luck from the universe during this astrological season. New financial opportunities are likely to present themselves during this Aries season, which can even help you create a new stream of income that has the potential to lead to a ton of success.

2. Virgo

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According to Brobeck, "Aries season this year is going to be amazing for you financially," Virgo. "At this time, you'll be more than likely to receive some sort of major tax rebate. You may also receive some sort of major inheritance." As a result, expect to experience big financial gains.

It's also a good time to consider asking for a raise, Brobeck said, especially one more substantial than what you might expect. So, if you've been wanting more opportunities, expect this Aries season to truly elevate you like never before. From getting recognized at work to having more financial wiggle room, how you move during this astrological season determines your financial stability moving forward.

3. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, you have a lot to look forward to this Aries season, which "is going to be very financially successful for you," Brobeck said. "During this time, you're very likely to receive some sort of major financial increase."

Whether it's through a current profession or a perk of this tax season, the results are benefiting you as money begins flowing to you like never before. For the next few weeks, Brobeck explained that, "You could also be very likely to attract other people's resources. During this time, you may also find yourself attracting gifts from other people."

That being said, if you work in anything sales-related, you'll find great success as people flock to you like a moth to a flame. Knowing this, it's crucial to be on top of your game from now until April 20. Stay consistent and consider doing some networking, promising yourself to take advantage of the great opportunities heading your way!

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.