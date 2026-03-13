4 Zodiac Signs Are Making Major Financial Gains Before The End Of March 2026, Says An Astrologer

Four specific zodiac signs are making major financial gains before the end of March 2026 thanks to Venus, the planet that rules money, spending time in fiery Aries.

Venus first entered Aries on March 6, and remains in this fire sign until March 30, 2026. This energy encourages us to "shoot our shot and take a big risk," especially when it comes to love and money, astrologer Joshua Pingley explained in a video.

According to Pingley, while Venus is in Aries, it's a good time to "find or focus on what truly makes you feel alive," and the zodiac signs making major financial gains for the next couple of weeks are doing just that.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, with the planet of love and money herself in your sign, you're making major financial gains until the end of March 2026. When Venus is in your sign, "people are gonna start to notice you more," astrologer Luci Alfano explained in a video. Between "your natural beauty, the skills you have to offer," Alfano said, "you can get more visibility."

The extra eyes on you mean people are finally giving you the recognition you deserve, Aries. There's a lot of energy building in your sign for the rest of the month, so it's an important time for you to pitch your ideas and go after what you want. Trust your intuition and take a leap of faith. And most importantly, "Lean into your skills, lean into your leadership abilities," Alfano said. Financial gains are calling your name.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

You're making big financial gains before the end of March 2026, Cancer, because "while Venus is in Aries, it's a great time for you to get visibility at work," Alfano explained. "Your public image is going to benefit," meaning you may also get positive attention from your boss, too!

So, whether it's your business or at work, now is the time to work hard and go for what you thought you couldn't achieve. While Venus is in Aries until March 30, taking more calculated risks in your career pays off since your relationships with your coworkers and bosses are going a whole lot smoother right now.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You're making major financial gains before the end of March 2026, Virgo, albeit somewhat indirectly. But this is a good thing, because it benefits not only you but those close to you as well. As Alfano explained, while Venus is in Aries, "You can see more money coming in through things like your partner's finances."

For those who aren't married, you can also see money coming in from investments or getting the loan you've been wanting. Either way, you're thinking about how your energy attracts or blocks money and, most importantly, how you can open yourself up to more of it.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Since Venus is now lighting up your second house of money, Pisces, you're making big financial gains before the end of March 2026. The best part is it feels almost effortless, because "this is a time where you can literally just see more money coming in, more income," Alfano explained. "This is a time where actually taking a little risk financially can pay off and can make you more money."

Since Venus represents the way we value ourselves as well, you're also benefiting from increased self-confidence that pays off in more ways than one. Knowing you deserve better, you're letting go of anyone and anything holding you back. Don't be surprised if you begin demanding better for yourself. From telling bosses you need a raise to raising your prices at your business, Alfando recommends stepping into this energy and not being afraid of the new leadership opportunities it brings.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.