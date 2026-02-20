If You Were Raised By One Of These 4 Zodiac Signs, You’re Likely A Lot More Competent Than The Average Person

While it's never easy to tell how a kid may turn out, if you were raised by one of these four zodiac signs, you're likely a lot more competent than the average person.

While some parents operated on strict schedules and expectations, other parents had a more relaxed style of parenting. But according to astrologer Linda Nardi, no matter the parenting style, certain zodiac signs are known for raising kids who go on to become adults who can handle anything life throws at them.

When it comes to these four signs, their strengths often outweigh their flaws. Whether it's their understanding nature or careful planning, each of these signs possesses traits that are ideal for raising both smart and well-equipped children.

1. Capricorn

If you were raised by a Capricorn, you're likely a lot more competent than the average person. Unlike other parents, Capricorn isn't handing their kids anything. They want a new toy? They'd better work for it. They want to go to Disney? They'd better have good grades. As Nardi explained, people raised by a Capricorn parent "learn from their losses and they figure out early that discipline beats talent."

Of course, is it always easy being raised by this type of parent? No. At times, it might begin to even feel unfair as they see many other kids are handed everything. However, as they step into the real world, people raised by Capricorn parents become more competent than the average person.

2. Scorpio

If you were raised by a Scorpio, you're likely a lot more competent than the average person. Sure, Scorpios might lowkey be terrifying. However, they make for good parents. According to Nardi, Scorpios "raise their kids to read the room before they trust it," which helps them get very far in life.

From hardening their kids to teaching them the true nature of the world around them, Scorpios don't hold their punches. In the moment, it might frustrate their kids. However, as they get older, they begin to realize just how crucial these life lessons are.

3. Virgo

If you were raised by a Virgo, you're likely a lot more competent than the average person. Having a Virgo parent isn't exactly easy, since Virgo parents are known to hold their kids to very high standards, which might make it feel like you have nobody to emotionally lean on.

However, this is just the way Virgo operates. When push comes to shove, they'll always choose logic over panicking. But due to this mentality, their kids grow up learning that nobody is coming to save them but themselves.

4. Sagittarius

If you were raised by a Sagittarius, you're likely a lot more competent than the average person. Unlike some people, Sagittarian parents aren't micromanaging their kids. Rather than infantilize their kids, Sagittarius parents prefer letting their kids figure the world out on their own.

While it's a harsh lesson, according to Nardi, "Their kids adapt, because standing still was never an option in their house." In the moment, they might've resented their parents for their harsh demeanor. However, as they get older, they slowly begin to realize how much their parents prepared them for the real world.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.