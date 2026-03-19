Everything Gets So Much Better For 5 Zodiac Signs During Aries Season From March 20 - April 20, 2026

When the Sun enters Aries on March 20 and Aries season begins, everything gets so much better for five zodiac signs.

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and ruled by Mars, the planet of action. During Aries season, we often focus on new beginnings during this time. Aries is a Cardinal Fire sign. Cardinal signs are the natural leaders in life and like to be in the circle of movers and shakers. They typically exude confidence, and as the Sun enters Aries, we all take on more of these characteristics.

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Since Aries rules the first house of the zodiac, we tend to be focused on our own needs during Aries season, including what we want to do and how we can get there. For this reason, Aries is sometimes considered a selfish sign, so it is wise to remember that when interacting with others, we need to consider their feelings as well. As long as things are balanced, is one of the most exciting times of the year, especially if you're one of these astrological signs.

1. Aries

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When the Sun enters your sign, Aries, the spotlight is on you personally. The Sun is considered exalted in Aries, which means the energy works smoothly. At this time, you're at maximum confidence and have increased energy.

This is a time of new starts and new beginnings. For the first 10 days of the Sun’s transit through your sign, it is joined by Venus in Aries, which makes this a beneficial and positive time when everything gets so much better, especially in terms of drawing others to you.

2. Gemini

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When the Sun moves into Aries, it enters your 11th house, which rules friends, groups, socializing, and long-term goals. Now is the time to strengthen bonds among friends and any groups you participate in, such as companies or social groups.

You see gains from networking over the next few weeks, and your friendships and group associations thrive. Everything gets so much better during Aries season when you do more socializing and getting together with people who are important to you.

3. Leo

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Aries is a sign that is highly compatible with you, Leo, and the Sun in this sign transits your 9th house. This is typically a pleasant time when your thoughts turn to travel and expanding your personal worldview, as well as learning new things.

The 9th house also rules education, but it doesn’t have to be formal or involve a school. You could become interested in something and read a book or watch a documentary. You'll enjoy focusing on ideas you are interested in. Everything gets better over the next few weeks because Aries season boosts your confidence and energy, making it a positive and productive month.

4. Sagittarius

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Aries is a fellow Fire sign, Sagittarius, and therefore very compatible as it transits through your 5th house of love, friends, creativity, and children. Everything gets better for you when the Sun enters this house and you feel a surge of positive energy along with creativity and romantic desires.

This is also the house of fun and entertainment, and Aries season often ushers in a period of greater excitement and adventure for you. Expect to feel your energy renewed and a desire to take charge of wherever your passion leads you.

5. Aquarius

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Aquarius, you can expect to experience a surge in curiosity and conversation during Aries season, and perhaps even short trips. You may feel compelled to share your opinions and ideas more often or even take action on some of your thoughts or dreams.

During Aries season, you'll likely spend more time with siblings or neighbors. Exploring your own backyard and enjoying venues close to home is appealing to you for the next few weeks. Expect a busier and more productive daily routine and more visibility in your own area.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.